The global aircraft landing gear market accounted to US$ 11.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 20.60 Bn by 2027

The number of airports across geographies is rising at an impressive rate due to favorable government policies to push infrastructure development and bring market liberalization in the aviation sector. The increasing demand of low cost travel and rising need to connect remote locations with air travel, especially in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Africa is driving the demand of low cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs). Low cost carriers (LCCs) are also a good example of market liberalization happening in the aviation industry. In the global aviation industry, low-cost carrier model is flourishing at an impressive rate. The strong growth of this model in Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries depicts its future growth potential. With the entry of new entrants into aviation market, the competition has increased multifold and fares have dropped drastically on some routes.

In Europe also, some of the bigger airlines are establishing their low cost subsidiaries to compete with LCCs in this region. In terms of market share, LCCs provide 30% of seat capacity in North America’s short-haul segment. In Europe, 40% of short haul seat capacity comes from LCCs. In some Asian countries especially South Asian Countries, LCCs account for more than 60% of seat capacity. Hence, the success of this model is driving various airlines to venture into this arena with small and medium aircrafts based on the routes. During the forecast period of 2019 to 2027, the popularity of this model is anticipated to boost the demand of commercial passenger aircrafts worldwide. This rising demand of aircrafts by LCCs is projected to offer substantial growth opportunities for the market players operating in the global aircraft landing gear market.

The major companies offering aircraft landing gear market include SAFRAN S.A., Liebherr Group, Héroux-Devtek Inc., Collins Aerospace, Triumph Group Inc., Circor International, Inc., Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd., GKN Aerospace Services Limited, AAR Corp., and Magellan Aerospace Corporation among others.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market – By Aircraft Type

1.3.2 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market – By Gear Arrangement

1.3.3 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market – By Type

1.3.4 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Global Aircraft Landing Gear Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Aircraft Landing Gear Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.2.3 Threats of Substitutes

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants

4.2.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinions

5. Aircraft Landing Gear Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Key Market Driver

5.1.1 Positive growth outlook of the global aviation industry is expected to boost the aircraft landing gear demand

5.2 Key Market Restraint

5.2.1 Challenges related to landing gear design and development may restrain the future growth

5.3 Key Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Increasing popularity of low cost carriers (LCCs) and ultra-low cost carriers (ULCCs) to provide growth opportunities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Future landing gear technologies will drive the growth in coming years

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

