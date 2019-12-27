The global automatic weapons market is estimated to account US$ 6.61 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2018 – 2027, to account to US$ 14.95 Bn by 2027

In the present scenario, the defense forces are increasing focusing on gearing up their armed force with advanced technologies, intending to deter in-country threats as well as cross border threats easily. The global automatic weapons market is majorly driven by increasing military expenditure that has boosted the manufacturing prospects and convergence of the defense industry driving the quest for automatic weapons. However, the governments of different countries are investing heavily in the procurement of automatic weapons to act efficiently during warfare are projected to offer considerable opportunities to the players in the automatic weapons market.

The incorporation of new, robust, lightweight combat equipment with artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning solutions for land, air, and naval forces, allows the governments to strengthen their military power. The military forces of both developed and developing countries are continually focusing on the procurement of advanced technological and automatic weapons. These weapons have several advantages such as it can be operated from a remote location and integrated with turrets to hit the target accurately. However, some of the automated weapons perform certain malfunctions such as unwanted firing. Whereas, the global military aircraft sector in the current market scenario is increasingly demanding integration of advanced technological equipment to combat efficiently during the war. The market players are continuously concentrating on the advancement of airborne capabilities to counter the target proficiently. The adoption of automatic weapons by land and marine forces is growing with the rising cross border activities globally.

Some of the key players included in the global automatic weapons market Armalite Inc., Barrett Firearms Manufacturing, Colt’s Manufacturing Company, LLC, Fabbrica d’Armi Pietro Beretta S.P.A, FN America, LLC, General Dynamics OTS, Heckler & Koch AG, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Rheinmetall AG, and Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd. among others.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight partners research report guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Automatic Weapons Market – By Product Type

1.3.2 Global Automatic Weapons Market – By Weapon Type

1.3.3 Global Automatic Weapons Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Automatic Weapons Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Automatic Weapons Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Automatic Weapons Market – Porter’s Five Forces

4.2.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers:

4.2.1.1 Constant Demand for Automatic Weapons among the Military Forces

4.2.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers:

4.2.2.1 Supplier Concentration is Moderately Growing

4.2.3 Threats to Substitutes:

4.2.3.1 No Significant Substitutes Available

4.2.4 Threats of New Entrants:

4.2.4.1 Recognized Brands Capture the Maximum Market

4.2.5 Degree of Competition:

4.2.5.1 Large Number of Well Established Players with Balanced Financial Status

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis:

5. Automatic Weapons Market – key industry dynamics

5.1 Key Market Drivers

5.1.1 Soldier Modernization

5.1.2 Increasing Military Expenditure

5.2 Key Market restraints

5.2.1 Malfunctioning of Automatic Weapons

5.3 Key Market Opportunities

5.3.1 Focus on Airborne Capabilities

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 Advancement in Automatic Weapons

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

