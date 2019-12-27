The global civil drone market was valued at US$ 6.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 21.61 Bn by 2027 with a CAGR growth rate of 14.3% in the forecast period from 2019 to 2027

Moreover, the concept of swarm intelligence (SI) is expected to allow the collaboration of multiple autonomous drones. Swarm intelligence leverages artificial intelligence to achieve multiple drones to achieve more complex and more significant tasks collectively. This would give a drone to think and perform the following activity. An autonomous industrial drone is known as “Airobotics” has been given the authorization to fly autonomous guided drones in Israel. Autonomous drone flight abilities will extend beyond independent flight, and it will also aid in autonomous ongoing battery replacement operation, which will decipher the current issue of restricted battery life for drones and negate the need for expert operators to switch batteries or recharge the drones The trend is predicted to pitch over the period leading to a huge opportunity for the civil drone players.

The civil drone market has been derived from market trends and revenue generation factors from five different regions across the globe namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. The North America region holds the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region as well in the coming years. The APAC region consists of many developing countries owing to growing infrastructural projects, improving standard of living, rising population, and disposable income. The above mentioned are subjected to have a positive impact on the commercialization of civil drone within professionals. Further, digital initiatives along with the adoption of advance technologies by the Asian countries have drove strong government support for adopting drone for particular.

The major players operating in the market for civil drone market are 3D Robotics, Aerovironment, Inc., Aerodyne Group, Drone Volt, ECA Group, Insitu, Inc., Intel Corporation, Parrot, Precisionhawk, SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd and Yuneec International among others.

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global Civil Drone Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global Civil Drone Market – By Platform

1.3.3 Global Civil Drone Market – By Application

1.3.4 Global Civil Drone Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Global Civil Drone Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. Civil Drone- Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Ecosystem Analysis

4.3 PEST Analysis

4.3.1 North America – PEST Analysis

4.3.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.3.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.3.4 Middle East & Africa PEST Analysis

4.3.5 South America PEST Analysis

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Precision agriculture is expected to be the prime driver for the civil drone market

5.1.2 Mining industry to ensure civil drones formidable growth rate

5.1.3 Drone technology creating new opportunities for power and utilities sector, thus, expected to drive the civil drone market

5.2 Market Restraints

5.2.1 Operational safety and data security are some of the major concerns hampering the market growth

5.2.2 Legal regulations to be the prime restraining factor of civil drone market

5.3 Opportunities

5.3.1 Civil security services in smart cities to benefit from the usage of drones

5.4 Future Trends

5.4.1 AI driven autonomous drones will change the market scape

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

