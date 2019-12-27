Ultrasonic Technologies Market Estimated to Flourish by 2027 – GE Healthcare, Siemens Ag Tokyo Keiki, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Yimei Dental Industry and Airmar Technology

The Insight Partner’s dedicated research and analysis team consist of experienced professionals with advanced statistical expertise and offer various customization options in the existing study.

Ultrasonic technology provides alteration processes using oscillating sound extremely high frequency. Ultrasonic waves are basically mechanical vibrations that are used to determine the structural integrity a material. Ultrasonic sensors rely on non-intrusive detection of target objects, it is primarily based on three principles – Time of flight, Doppler Shift and amplitude attenuation. The applications of ultrasonic sensors can be broadly classified into – detection, measurement, and destruction of objects. The growing need for efficiency in various industries is likely to drive the market for ultrasonic technology market in forthcoming future.

Top Leading Market Players: Advanced Sonic Processing Systems, Airmar Technology Corp., Baumer Electric Ag, Branson Ultrasonic Corp., Cameron Measurement Systems, GE Healthcare, Ltd., Siemens Ag, Tokyo Keiki, Inc., Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. and Yimei Dental Industry Co. Ltd

The growing market of ultrasound technologies is driven by increase in medical applications, reliability, cost-effectiveness, versatile functionality, and emerging solutions in diverse industrial implementations. Additionally, automotive sensors, like parking assistance, safety alarms, collision avoidance, object detection and automatic braking, in the industrial sector, it can be used for wielding, and rearrangement of molecules among others is likely to increase the demand. However competition from other sensor and high degree of skill and integrity is likely to hamper the market. With increase in adoption of ultrasonic technology in various industry to improve efficiency and productivity the market for this technology is likely to escalate.

The global ultrasonic technologies market is segmented on the basis of type, technology and end-user. Based on type, the market is segmented as ultrasonic proximity sensor, ultrasonic retro-reflective sensor, ultrasonic through-beam sensor and others. On the basis of technology the market is sub-segmented into ultrasonic medical technology, ultrasonic processing technology and ultrasonic testing technology. Similarly, based on end-user the market is segmented into automotive, food and beverage, medical and healthcare, aerospace & defense, industrial, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global ultrasonic technologies market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The ultrasonic technologies market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting ultrasonic technologies market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the ultrasonic technologies market in these regions.

