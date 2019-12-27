Water Softeners Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Water Softeners Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as 3M (United States), A.O. Smith Water Technologies (United States), BWT Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), Culligan International Company (United States), EcoWater Systems LLC (United States), Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (United States), Feedwater Limited (United Kingdom), Fleck Systems (United States), Harvey Water Softeners Limited (United Kingdom), Kinetico Incorp. (United Kingdom), Marlo Incorp. (United States), Monarch Water Limited (United Kingdom), Pelican Water Systems (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

The intensifying demand for soft water owing to industrialization, Rapid urbanization and an increasing amount of hard water leading to surging demand for water softener equipment in residential areas is expected to boost the Global Water Softener market in the forecast period. Water Softener is a filtration unit which is used for conversion of hard water to soft water by removing excess calcium and magnesium present in the water. The processes involved in the filtration process are ion exchange, distillation and reverse osmosis. The market is based out on the areas where there is a presence of hard water. Water softener in the home reduces greenhouse gases and chlorine content, also removes odour with good efficiency is anticipated to boost the market. The market study is being classified by Type (Salt Based Water Softeners and Salt Free Water Softeners), by Application (Residential, Commercial and Industrial) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape

3M (United States), A.O. Smith Water Technologies (United States), BWT Aktiengesellschaft (Austria), Culligan International Company (United States), EcoWater Systems LLC (United States), Pentair Residential Filtration LLC (United States), Feedwater Limited (United Kingdom), Fleck Systems (United States), Harvey Water Softeners Limited (United Kingdom), Kinetico Incorp. (United Kingdom), Marlo Incorp. (United States), Monarch Water Limited (United Kingdom), Pelican Water Systems (United States), Qingdao Haier Co., Limited (China), Watts Water Technologies Inc., (United States), Evoqua Water Technologies (United States) and Whirlpool Corp. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Axel Johnson (United States), Canature (Canada), Hague Quality water (United States) and Ion Exchange India (India).

The market appears to be consolidated and competitive with few Manufacturers who are developing technologically advanced softening systems which help to reduce wastage. The players are investing on product design, increasing efficiency and reducing environmental impacts. Increased consumption of soft water has encouraged seller to invest in R and D of the water softener products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness over ill effects of hard water usage

Usage of IoT in developing countries for water softener market

Rising investment in Research and Development of water softener technology resulting in more efficient and less resource consuming water softeners

Market Trend:

Introduction of smart water softeners by key manufacturers.

New product innovations and increasing demand for safe water in residential buildings.

Restraints:

Less awareness about water softeners, purification, and filtering process to rural consumers, in turn, preferring substitute methods (cloth straining, boiling, chlorinating, slow sand filtration, ceramic filters)

Rural spending on water softening systems is less as compared to urban spending may hamper the growth of the market.

Opportunities:

Rising construction activities, expanding industrial activities have generated improved demand for water purification systems for treating water supply which in turn is providing opportunity for these market players.

On September 2018, A.O Smith became primary water treatment product supplier brand at Lowe’s the United States home and A. O. Smith has also provided merchandising support through new branded displays and improved online experience, including a product selector tool on AOSmith at Lowes.com, to help customers determine the right product for their needs.

Key Target Audience:

Water Softener Manufacturers

Government and Regulatory bodies

Venture Capitalists

Intermediaries

