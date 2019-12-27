Welders Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the Next Upcoming Year

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Welders Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Colfax Corporation (United States), Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd. (South Korea), The Lincoln Electric Company (United States), Voestalpine AG (Austria), Denyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (United States), Obara Corporation (Japan), Sandvik AB (Sweden) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study:

Welding is the process of joining two metal or thermoplastics. There is various type of technology used in welding including tungsten inert gas (TIG) welder, metal inert gas (MIG) welder, arc welding or SMAW (Shielded Metal Arc Welding), FCAW (Flux-Cored Arc Welding) and others. Rising popularity of robotic laser welding and technological advancement in technology will help to expand global welders market. The market study is being classified by Type (Tungsten Inert Gas (TIG) Welder , Metal Inert Gas (MIG) Welder , Arc Welding or SMAW (Shielded Metal Arc Welding) , FCAW (Flux-Cored Arc Welding) and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America) , Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific) , Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe) , MEA (Middle East, Africa) , North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Colfax Corporation (United States) , Hyundai Welding Co., Ltd. (South Korea) , The Lincoln Electric Company (United States) , Voestalpine AG (Austria) , Denyo Co., Ltd. (Japan) , Illinois Tool Works, Inc. (United States) , Obara Corporation (Japan) , Sandvik AB (Sweden) , MILLER (United States) and Panasonic (Japan) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are OTC Daihen (India) , SAF FRO (France) , EWM Group (Australia) and Air Liquide (France).

Market Drivers:

High Adoption in End-User Industry Such as Transportation, Construction

Rising Use of Additive Manufacturing In Industries

Market Trend:

High Dependency on Arc Welding

Increasing Popularity of Robotic Laser Welding

Restraints:

Growing Labor Cost

Lack of Availability of Skilled Labor

Opportunities:

Technological Innovation in Welding Technology

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On 11th December 2018, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. Has acquired Coldwater Machine Company, LLC, Pro Systems LLC and related assets. Coldwater is a privately held Ohio-based flexible automation integrator and precision machining and assembly manufacturer serving diverse end markets using broad joining technologies such as laser and friction welding. Pro Systems is a privately held Indiana-based automation systems designer and integrator serving automotive, industrial, electrical and medical applications.

On 21st March 2018, Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. The leader in arc welding and cutting solutions, has launched its new Welding Technology & Training Center in Cleveland. The event highlights Lincoln’s expanded educational offering and commemorates the centennial anniversary of its welding school, the longest-running welding school in the world.

Key Target Audience:

Welding Equipment Manufactures

Technology Developers

Welding Equipment Distributors/ Suppliers

Industry Association

Private and Government Research Organizations

Government Regularity Bodies

Others

