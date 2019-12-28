/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

EL SEGUNDO, California, December 26, 2019 – Boeing has manufactured a fresh variant of its 702 satellite for the United States of amerce, Air Force Wideband Global SATCOM constellation. This one provides both more significant bandwidth productivity and indication power than the previous cables. The fresh WGS-11 set to deliver on lately exchanged deal awards coming from the Air Force.

In April, Boeing secured a $605 million deal for the making of the WGS-11 satellite funded by the Congress in 2018.

WASHINGTON- the firm on December 26 stated that Boeing would bring the 11th satellite belonging to the Wideband Global Satellite Communication (WGS) constellation to the United States of America Air Force before the year 2024.

The report comes eight months after Boeing got a $605 million deal for the manufacture of the WGS-11 satellite funded by Congress in the year 2018. The Global Satellite Communication constellation offers broadband communications to the United States of America military and allies.

Boeing confirmed in a news release that it had manufactured a fresh variant of its commercial 702 satellite for WGS-11 that provides both more significant bandwidth efficiency and a signal power

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire

Read more at Boeing scheduled to Deliver WGS-11 communications satellite, U.S. Air Force, by the year 2024