Can Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market Holds?…….. Stay Tuned With Key Industry Developments

The rate of cybersecurity investment in the aviation and defense sector is increasing as cyber-attacks have become gradually sophisticated, with allegations of one nation targeting another for geopolitical gain. During these suspicious times, governments and organizations are investing more in the cybersecurity of defense and aviation products and services than they have ever before. The key factor of investment in the cybersecurity segment due to significant tension between the necessity for technology developments and simultaneously preventing these technologies from cyber-attacks. This is even more essential in the aviation sector where nations are moving towards the autonomy of spaceflight and investing billions in developing aviation technologies.This growth is primarily driven by Rising Concerns Regarding Cyber Attacks and Stringent Government Regulations.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Augmented Use of Internet . Major Manufacturers, such as IBM (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Thales Group (France), Sita (Belgium), The Raytheon Company (United States), BAE Systems PLC (United Kingdom), Lockheed Martin Corporation (United States), Harris Corporation (United States) and Rockwell Collins (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

On Aug 13, 2019 – Cyber experts from Lockheed Martin developed and piloted a first-of-its-kind model that standardizes how to measure the cyber resiliency maturity of a weapon, mission, and/or training system anywhere in its lifecycle – the Cyber Resiliency Level model (CRL).

Regulatory Insights:

The Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA) is United States legislation that defines a comprehensive framework to protect government information, operations and assets against natural or man-made threats. FISMA was signed into law part of the Electronic Government Act of 2002. FISMA assigns responsibilities to various agencies to ensure the security of data in the federal government.

Market Drivers:

Rising Concerns Regarding Cyber Attacks

Stringent Government Regulations

Market Trend:

Augmented Use of Internet

Technological Developments Required to Support Passenger Traffic

Restraints:

Lack of Skilled Personnel

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Integrated Security Solutions and Introduction of Next-Generation Cyber Security Solutions

Challenges:

Lack of Budget and Collaboration with Shareholders

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Aviation & Defense Cyber Securitymarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Aviation & Defense Cyber Security market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

