Cosmetic UV Absorbers Market to Record Ascending Growth by 2018 – 2026

Market Segmentation:

On the basis of nature, the global cosmetic UV absorbers market has been segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

On the basis of application, the global cosmetic UV absorbers market has been segmented as:

UVA protection

UVB protection

UVA + UVB protection

On the basis of end use, the global cosmetic UV absorbers market has been segmented as:

Skin care

Sun care

Hair care

Colour cosmetics

Global Cosmetic UV Absorbers Market: Key Participants

The market participants in the global cosmetic UV absorbers market identified across the value chain include BASF SE; Croda International PLC; Everlight Chemical Industrial Corp.; Lycus Ltd.; Solvay S.A.; 3V Sigma SpA; Uniproma; Adeka Corporation; Labeyond Chemicals Co., Ltd.; Clariant Chemicals and Songwon Industrial. The key market players are focusing on business expansions through investment in research & development of new ingredients which in turn is promoting demand for cosmetic UV absorbers.

Opportunities for Participants in the Cosmetic UV Absorbers market:

The increased demand for products that safeguard the skin from harmful UV radiations is expected to boost the cosmetic UV absorbers market globally. With the cosmetic and personal care industry growing enormously each day and companies manufacturing more products containing cosmetic UV absorbers, the competition between market players is burgeoning, which is also likely to create lucrative opportunities for new entrants. Moreover, majority of the manufacturers of cosmetic UV absorbers now are getting involved in partnerships, tie-ups, acquisitions and joint ventures that will subsequently contribute to the growth of the cosmetic UV absorbers market. There is a demand for UV absorbers as these protect the skin from UV rays. At present, UV absorbers are used as one of the major ingredients in many anti-aging products like lotions, moisturizers, and gels. The high demand for anti-aging products with UV absorbers is expected to drive the global UV absorber market in personal care. Additionally, significant research is being carried out on cosmetic UV absorbers to develop advanced versions that are more soluble & water resistant, made from organic & safe products and available at lower prices. Thus, widespread applications, crucial skin benefits, key developments and increasing competition are among factors driving the global cosmetic UV absorbers market.

Brief Approach to Research

The analysis will be carried out using a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this cosmetic UV absorbers report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product, nature and end use of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated & synthesised at a global level to estimate the overall market size.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the cosmetic UV absorbers market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the study

In-depth pricing analysis, by key segments, regions and by major market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top producing and consuming geographies, imports/exports and overall trade scenario

Analysis of the market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The study is a source of reliable data on:

Market segments and sub-segments

Market trends and dynamics

Supply and demand

Market size

Current trends/opportunities/challenges

Competitive landscape

Technological breakthroughs

Value chain and stakeholder analysis

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

Highlights of the report:

A complete backdrop analysis, which includes an assessment of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Market segmentation up to the second or third level

Historical, current, and projected size of the market from the standpoint of both value and volume

Reporting and evaluation of recent industry developments

Market shares and strategies of key players

Emerging niche segments and regional markets

An objective assessment of the trajectory of the market

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Note: Although care has been taken to maintain the highest levels of accuracy in TMR’s reports, recent market/vendor-specific changes may take time to reflect in the analysis.

Which product segment is likely to gather maximum share by the end of the forecast period? Which region is likely to hold maximum revenue share by the end of the forecast period? What are winning strategies adopted by key stakeholders in the Cosmetic UV Absorbers market to consolidate their position? What are key developments witnessed in the Cosmetic UV Absorbers market?

Moreover, the research study clarifies the estimates of the market chain with respect to substantial parameters like the Cosmetic UV Absorbers market chain structure alongside details related to the downstream industry. The report contains a detailed synopsis of this business space in accordance with the macroeconomic environment analysis as well as macroeconomic environment development trends globally.

