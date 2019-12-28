Exciting Results 2019 by Luggage Cases Market| Samsonite, LouisVuitton, American Tourister, Delsey

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Luggage Cases Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Samsonite (United States), LouisVuitton (France), American Tourister (United Kingdom), Delsey (France), Rimowa (Germany), Dapai (China), Crown (United States), Oiwas (China), Eminent (China) and Lancel (France) etc.

Summary:

Luggage Cases Market Scope

Luggage cases are the bags or container that is used to keep traveller’s objects while travelling from one place to another. The travelers use this for the various purpose including travel necessities, carry clothing and many more. Many top players are focusing on designing and manufacturing smart luggage with smart features such as smart locking system, traceability. The growth of the market has been attributed to the rise in travel and tourism activities across the globe.

The market study is being classified by Type (16 Inches, 18 Inches, 20 Inches, 22 Inches, 24 Inches, 26 Inches, 28 Inches, 30 Inches and Other), by Application (Men and Women) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that Global Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Luggage Cases market throughout the predicted period.

Samsonite (United States), LouisVuitton (France), American Tourister (United Kingdom), Delsey (France), Rimowa (Germany), Dapai (China), Crown (United States), Oiwas (China), Eminent (China) and Lancel (France) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Ace (Japan), TUMI (United States) and GNZA (China).

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Luggage Cases market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Luggage Cases has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Hypermarkets/Supermarkets will boost the Luggage Cases market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) enforce labeling laws and act in the United States. In general, textile and apparel products sold in the United States must be labeled with the following information: the fiber content, the country of origin, the manufacturer or dealer identity, and the care instructions

Market Trend:

Availability of Lightweight Luggage Bags

Development in Luggage with the GPS System Tracker

Market Drivers:

Increase in the Standard of Living in Developing Countries

Increasing Disposable Income Worldwide

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand for Different Varieties of Luggage Cases Worldwide

Growth in Travel and Tourism Industry

Development of Smart Luggage Cases

Restraints:

Higher Production Cost

Challenges:

Unorganized Players in the Large Markets in Developing Countries

Increased Raw Material Cost

Key Target Audience:

Luggage Cases Manufacturer, Distributor/Supplier, Raw Material Supplier, Government Agencies and End-User

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Luggage Cases Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Luggage Casesmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Luggage Cases Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Luggage Cases (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Luggage Cases Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Luggage Cases market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

