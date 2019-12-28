Greenhouse Irrigation System Continues Rapid Growth, Study Reveals Market Size for Emerging Segments

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as The Toro Company (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Valmont Industries Inc. (United States), Richel Group (France) etc.

Summary:

Global Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Overview:

Greenhouse irrigation systems provide the optimum use of water by eliminating wastage across greenhouse farms. In recent years, farmers are unable to cope up with irregular climatic conditions which result in the development of greenhouse irrigation systems globally. Additionally, various countries government support farmers to adopt greenhouse agriculture. This, in turn, the major driving agent in the growth of the greenhouse irrigation system market. According to HTF, the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market is expected to see growth rate of 7.9% and may see market size of USD1668.06 Million by 2024.

Market Drivers:

Need to Focus Efficient Use of Water in Agriculture Sector Globally

Increasing Disposable Income and Rising Number of Population across the World

Market Trend:

Adoption of Smart Irrigation System and Surge in Greenhouse Areas

Restraints:

High Maintenance Cost of Greenhouse Irrigation System

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand of Better Quality Crops, Optimum Plant Growth and Yield in both Developing and Developed Nations

The Growth in Adoption of Innovative and Various Farming Solutions Globally

Challenges:

Lack of Technical Manpower in Developing Economies and High Set-Up Cost

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are The Toro Company (United States), Lindsay Corporation (United States), Netafim Ltd. (Israel), Rivulis (Israel), Jain Irrigation Systems (India), Valmont Industries Inc. (United States), Richel Group (France), Rain Bird Corporation (United States), EPC Industries Limited (India), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (United States) and Irritec S.p.A. (Italy). Analyst at HTF see United States Vendors to retain maximum share of Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market by 2024.

Market Highlights:

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Greenhouse Irrigation System market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Greenhouse Irrigation System market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Irrigation System Manufacturers, Irrigation Contractors, Water Purveyors, Agricultural Equipment Manufacturers, Farmers, Smart Irrigation Technology Providers and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Greenhouse Irrigation System Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Greenhouse Irrigation Systemmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Greenhouse Irrigation System Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Greenhouse Irrigation System (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Greenhouse Irrigation System Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Greenhouse Irrigation System market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

