High-end PET Bottles Market Set to Witness Y-o-Y Growth by 2016 – 2024

Market Segmentation:

High-end PET bottles are classified into different categories based on packaging type, process, technology type, and end use type. On the basis of packaging type, the high-end PET bottles are segmented into rigid packaging and flexible packaging. On the basis of process, high-end PET bottles are segmented into blow-molded and thermoformed. On the basis of technology, high-end PET bottles are segmented into hot fill, cold fill, aseptic fill, and others. Other technology includes counter-pressure, low vacuum gravity, high vacuum gravity, and positive pressure. On the basis of end use, high-end PET bottles are segmented into food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics & personal care products, household products, and others. Other end-use includes industrial products, consumer durables, etc.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Market Dynamics:

Earlier, the beverage industry stayed away from plastic bottles. Beer and wine manufacturers especially did not favor plastic bottles in the past primarily due to safety concerns. However, today, advancement in technology has made it possible to use high-end PET bottles which extend the shelf-life of a product. This has caused a hike in demand for high-end PET bottles. One of the other factors which is driving the high-end PET bottles market is higher acceptance of flexible jam and sauce bottles. Other than that, higher sustainability, low damage and easy shipping have made high-end PET bottles a preferred choice. Moreover, in pharmaceuticals, there are various medicines which need high density bottles. High-end PET bottles play a vital role in that market. On the other hand, there are some restraining factors as well which are affecting the high-end PET bottles market in a negative way. These bottles undergo slow degradation and can prove to be harmful when consumed by animals. They cause blockage and use oil which is already a scarce natural resource. Future opportunities for high-end PET bottles have been observed by using brand identity and brand’s presence.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the high-end PET bottles market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and Middle East & Africa (MEA). The growth of global high-end PET bottles market is expected to witness a healthy CAGR over the forecast period of 2016 to 2024. Moreover, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the high-end pet bottles market due to rise in consumption of food and beverages. The demand in the High-end PET bottles market is expected to witness an above average growth in North America due to the higher adoption of high-end PET bottles in beer and wine industries.

High-end PET Bottles Market- Major Players:

Some of the key players of the global high-end PET bottles market are Amcor Limited, Westrock, Wipak, Mondi Group, PET Power, Resilux NV, Rexam PLC, Smurfit Kappa Group PLC, Gerresheimer AG, and Klöckner Pentaplast GmbH & Co. KG. The other notable players in the market are Graham Packaging, GTX Hanex Plastic Sp. z o.o., Berry Plastic Group Inc., Alpha Packaging, Constar International, Dunmore, and Huhtamaki Group.

The regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S. and Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others)

Western Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Eastern Europe (Poland and Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand)

Middle East and Africa (GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa)

The report has been compiled through extensive primary research (through interviews, surveys, and observations of seasoned analysts) and secondary research (which entails reputable paid sources, trade journals, and industry body databases). The report also features a complete qualitative and quantitative assessment by analyzing data gathered from industry analysts and market participants across key points in the industry’s value chain.

A separate analysis of prevailing trends in the parent market, macro- and micro-economic indicators, and regulations and mandates is included under the purview of the study. By doing so, the report projects the attractiveness of each major segment over the forecast period.

