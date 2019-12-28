Lysine Market Update: Check It Out Who is the Fastest Marketplace Climber?

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Lysine Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Amino GmbH (Germany), Avantor Performance Materials LLC (United States), Yamei (China), CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), MeiHua Holdings Group Co (China), Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (United States), Elixir Group (Serbia) and Swanson Health Products (United States) etc.

Over the past few decades, global meat consumption has been increased across the global population especially in emerging economies. In addition to increasing in global population and increased wealth of the respective population will drive the demand for lysine in the animal feed sector. Lysine is a is an amino acid used in the biosynthesis of proteins. The human body is unable to synthesize lysine thus the humans do consume the same through numerous lysine substrates. In organisms that synthesize lysine, it has two main biosynthetic pathways, the diaminopimelate, and aminoadipate pathways.This growth is primarily driven by Upsurging Demand for Livestock-Based Products and Increasing Consumption of the Same and Robust Increase in Live Stock Feed Production.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Increasing Awareness about the Feed Quality as well as Minimized Food Related Risks . Major Vendors, such as Evonik Industries AG (Germany), Amino GmbH (Germany), Avantor Performance Materials LLC (United States), Yamei (China), CJ Cheil Jedang (South Korea), Ajinomoto Co. Inc. (Japan), MeiHua Holdings Group Co (China), Parchem Fine & Specialty Chemicals (United States), Elixir Group (Serbia) and Swanson Health Products (United States) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Evonik (Germany) entered into an agreement with Vland (China) for co-operation in the field of probiotics for animal nutrition.

In August 2018, ADM (US) acquired Probiotics International Limited (UK) under its brand Protexin. This would increase the product portfolio of ADM’s nutrition division. In addition to this, In August 2018, BASF (Germany) launched Lucantin NXT product line in the European Union that would gradually follow in other countries. These carotenoid formulations meet the latest regulation which requires to withdraw ethoxyquin (EQ) as a stabilizer.

Market Drivers:

Upsurging Demand for Livestock-Based Products and Increasing Consumption of the Same

Robust Increase in Live Stock Feed Production

Market Trend:

Increasing Awareness about the Feed Quality as well as Minimized Food Related Risks

Growing Adoption of Innovative Animal Husbandry Practices to Improve Live Feed Stock Quality

Restraints:

Stringent Government Regulations in Manufacturing Antibiotics in Different Nations

Pricing Strategy Diggerentiations Due to Volatile Raw Material Prices for Natural Feed Additives

Opportunities:

Consumer Shift from Synthetic Live Stock Feds Towards Natural Growth Promoters and Increasing Awareness about Nutritional Supplements for Monogastric Animals

Challenges:

Quality Control Complexities amongst the Lysine Manufacturers and Continuously Changing Consumer Preferences

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

