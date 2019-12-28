MOOCs Market Balance to Improve on Sharp Decline in Capacity Growth

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global MOOCs Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Coursera (United States), edX (United States), FutureLearn (United Kingdom), iversity (Germany), MiríadaX (Australia), Udemy (United States), Udacity (United States) and XuetangX (China) etc.

Summary:

MOOCs Market Scope

A Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) provides online courses to learners by offering a flexible and affordable way of learning new skills. Due to cost-effectiveness and flexibility, it is adopted by many users. Availability of different courses and time slots helps to adopt theses ways to learn anything. Many vendors providing MOOCs also have started giving out certifications.

The market study is being classified by Type (xMOOCs and cMOOCs), by Application (Technology subjects, Business and management subjects, Arts and humanities subjects, Science subjects and Other subjects) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global MOOCs market throughout the predicted period.

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global MOOCs market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of MOOCs has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by By User, the sub-segment i.e. High-School Students will boost the MOOCs market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

In October 2018, edX introduced nine new Master’s degree programs from top global institutions in highly in-demand subjects. This online program builds upon the innovative MicroMasters® program, conceived by MIT.

Market Trend:

Growing Popularity of Mobile-Based Compliance Training

Market Drivers:

Acceptance of Cost-Effective Education Platforms

Increasing Requirement for International Training

Opportunities:

Demand for Highly Flexible Learning Courses

Restraints:

Lack of Efficient System Support

Low Completion Rate

Challenges:

Language and Translation Barriers

Lack of Personalized Guidance

Key Target Audience:

MOOC Training Companies, MOOC Training Providers, Government Agencies, Research Institutes and Organizations, Research Institutes and Consultancy Firms

