Ni-MH Battery Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities in the Next Upcoming Year

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Ni-MH Battery Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Duracell Inc. (United States), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd. (Japan), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (United States), Fluke Corporation (United States) etc.

Summary:

Global Ni-MH Battery Market Overview:

Ni-MH Battery is defined as the type of rechargeable battery which is used in various electronic devices such as laptop, mobile phones, camcorders and electronic devices. It is also used in various automotive application such as telematics system, emergency call, among others. Increased demand from Consumer Electronic Segment across the world are some of the major factors which affect the growth of the market in the future.

Market Drivers:

Growing Research and Development activity in NiMH batteries

Increased demand from Consumer Electronic Segment

Market Trend:

Latest Trend of this Market is Development of Sustainable Recycling Methods for Ni-MH Battery Materials

Restraints:

Increasing adoption of Li-ion batteries

Opportunities:

Growing Demand from Emerging Market such as China, India, Brazil, among others

Challenges:

High Prices of Some Ni-MH Battery Products

Competitive Landscape:

Some of the key players profiled in the report are Duracell Inc. (United States), Energizer Holdings, Inc. (United States), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), Primearth EV Energy Co. Ltd. (Japan), Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (United States), Fluke Corporation (United States), Nikon Corporation (Japan), Guangzhou Great Power Energy & Technology Co Ltd (China) and Highpower International Inc. (China). Additionally, following companies can also be profiled that are part of our coverage like GP Batteries International Ltd (Singapore) and FDK (Japan). Analyst at HTF see United States Players to retain maximum share of Global Ni-MH Battery market by 2024. Considering Market by Distribution Channel , the sub-segment i.e. Online Retailer will boost the Ni-MH Battery market. Considering Market by Nominal Capacity, the sub-segment i.e. 0-1000mAh will boost the Ni-MH Battery market.

Market Highlights:

In December 2018, the Researchers at Stockholm University (Sweden) have developed a method to multiply the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. In addition, in this method, the batteries can easily be restored once they have begun to wear out. Hence, increasing research and development activity by the university will affect the growth of the market in the future.

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be provided prior to purchase

Research Methodology:

The top-down and bottom-up approaches are used to estimate and validate the size of the Global Ni-MH Battery market.

In order to reach an exhaustive list of functional and relevant players various industry classification standards are closely followed such as NAICS, ICB, SIC to penetrate deep in important geographies by players and a thorough validation test is conducted to reach most relevant players for survey in Ni-MH Battery market.

In order to make priority list sorting is done based on revenue generated based on latest reporting with the help of paid databases such as Factiva, Bloomberg etc.

Finally the questionnaire is set and specifically designed to address all the necessities for primary data collection after getting prior appointment by targeting key target audience that includes Ni-MH Battery Manufacturers Companies, Commercial Research and Development Institutions, Raw Material Suppliers and Distributors, Traders, Exporters, and Importers and Others.

This helps us to gather the data related to players revenue, operating cycle and expense, profit along with product or service growth etc.

Almost 70-80% of data is collected through primary medium and further validation is done through various secondary sources that includes Regulators, World Bank, Association, Company Website, SEC filings, OTC BB, USPTO, EPO, Annual reports, press releases etc.

