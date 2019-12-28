Portable Fan Market to Develop New Growth Story: Emerging Segments is the Key

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Portable Fan Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Havells India Ltd. (India), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dyson Ltd. (Singapore), Usha International Ltd. (India) etc.

Summary:

Global Portable Fan Market Overview:

The market for portable fans has gained pace due to its compact design and lightweight. These fans are powered by either an electric motor, batteries or can be recharged by USB. This makes the portable fans a perfect option for use in offices or schools with small space availability, and especially during a power outage. Owing to the design features, the market for portable fans is forecasted to rise significantly worldwide. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Havells India Ltd. (India), Bajaj Electricals Ltd (India), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (China), Dyson Ltd. (Singapore), Usha International Ltd. (India), Lasko products LLC (United States), Stadler Form AG (Switzerland), Vornado (United States) and Sunbeam Products, Inc. (United States).

On the basis of geography, the market of Portable Fan has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). If we see Market by Distribution Channel, the sub-segment i.e. Online will boost the Portable Fan market. Additionally, the rising demand from SMEs and various industry verticals gives enough cushion to market growth.

Market Drivers:

Variable Mounting Options and Minimal Maintenance Attracting Buyers

Compact Design Allows Installation in a Small Space

Market Trend:

Fans Manufactured That Exhibit Super Silent Operation

Foldable Fans Are Easier To Be Carried and Stored

Restraints:

Hazards Such As Electrocution, Fires, and Electric Shocks Inhibit Growth of the Market

Opportunities:

Rising Demand for Smaller, Hand-Held Electrical Utilities

Highly Convenient for Travelers

Challenges:

Overheating of Motor Due To Long Operational Hours

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) staff initiated an activity to assess the adequacy of the industry voluntary standard for portable electric fans. The voluntary safety standard for portable electric fans is Underwriters Laboratories Standard for Safety for Electric Fans, UL 507. The voluntary standard contains several requirements designed to address failure mechanisms identified that could result in potential fires and shock hazards. The UL standard for Rotor Tests includes a locked rotor test to address overheating due to a stalled motor. The UL standard for internal wiring requires that wiring between the motor and the base of an oscillating fan has a rubber or other insulation not less than 0.4 mm (1/64 inch) thick on each conductor, and not be of such length and location that results in damage by intended operation.

Top Manufacturers in the market are continuously focusing on technological developments to thrive in the market. The developments are focus to assess energy consumption with respect to performance. Another area of advancement involves the cost-efficient operation of the product.

Target Audience:

Portable Fan Manufacturer, Distributor and Supplier, Raw Material Supplier, End-User and Traders/Distributors/Suppliers

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Portable Fan market on the basis of product [Metal Shell Type and Plastic Shell Type] , application [Residential, Commercial and Others], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Portable Fan market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Portable Fan industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are O2 Cool (United States), Deco Breeze (United States), Westinghouse Electric Corporation (United States) and Shenzhen Imipow Electronic Tech. Co., Ltd. (China).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Portable Fan market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Portable Fan Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Portable Fanmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Portable Fan Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Portable Fan (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Portable Fan Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Portable Fan market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

