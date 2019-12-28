Protein Characterization and Identification Market will be Massively Influenced by Macroeconomic Factors 2015 – 2023

Global Protein Characterization and Identification market report

Analysts at TMR, influenced by the potential, have published a report on the global Protein Characterization and Identification market. As per the report, government support, rising consumption of Protein Characterization and Identification , and enhanced purchasing capacity of consumers are characterizing the Protein Characterization and Identification market is expected to grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast timeframe 2019-2029.

market segmentation on the basis of various criteria, including geography and application.

Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Drivers and Restraints

To ensure sustainable growth, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are paying high attention to research and development activities. As a result, they are pouring large fund into such activities, which has a direct positive impact on the growth of the global protein characterization and identification market. In addition, rapid advancements in technology are facilitating improvements in research processes, thereby augmenting the market.

The robust growth of the biologics and proteomics sectors is also one of the key factors stoking the adoption of protein characterization and identification. Besides this, several governments worldwide are investing large sums in proteomics research, which is providing a fillip to the global market.

However, the high cost of instruments used in protein characterization and identification is acting as a major impediment to the growth of the market. Moreover, the dearth of skilled and qualified personnel is hindering the growth of the market. Nevertheless, the emergence of biomarkers along with the booming biomarker identification segment is rendering the global protein characterization and identification market highly lucrative.

Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key regions reviewed in the report are Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific will be a prominent market for protein characterization and identification. The region is a home to a large number of companies manufacturing biotechnological analytical devices. The increasing investments by governments of emerging economies in research and development activities are leading to the greater uptake of protein electrophoresis equipment in the region. The growth of APAC can also be attributed to the easy availability of raw materials and reagents. Japan and China will be major revenue contributors to the growth of the market. Europe will also represent a large share in the market during the forecast period, with France and the U.K. being sights of high growth rate.

Global Protein Characterization and Identification Market: Competitive Landscape

The global protein characterization and identification market is a highly fragmented arena in nature. Research and development play a vital role in the protein characterization and identification industry. Therefore, companies are investing sizeable funds in these activities. In addition, players in the market are looking upon mergers and acquisitions as a viable strategy to enhance their research facilities. Some of the key participants in the global marketplace are Proteome Factory AG, CBS Scientific Company Inc., AB Sciex Pte. Ltd, Alphalyse Inc., LabRepCo., Serva Electrophoresis GmbH., Lonza Group Ltd, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC., and Hoefer Inc.

