PTFE Powder Market Growth Outlook Beyond 2020 | Players Profiled Chemours, Daikin, 3M, Solvay, Asahi Glass Company, Shandong Dongyue

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title 'Global PTFE Powder Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Chemours (United States), Daikin (Japan), 3M (United States), Solvay (Belgium), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Shandong Dongyue (China), Zhejiang Juhua (China) and Shanghai 3F New Materials (China) etc.

Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) powder is a waxy, strong, nonflammable synthetic resin produced by the polymerization reaction of tetrafluoroethylene. It has numerous properties such as chemical resistance and thermal properties. PTFE powder market has high growth prospects owing to increasing demand from the automotive, aviation and aerospace, building and construction, chemical processing, cookware, electrical and electronics, food processing, medical, oil & gas, packaging, and other industries. Further, rising demand from the developing economies owing to growth in industrialization propelling the market growth.

The market study is being classified by Type (Granular, Micro-powder and Fine-powder), by Application (Sheet, Film/Foil, Coatings, Pipes and Others [Tubes, Rods, etc.]) and major geographies with country level break-up. According to HTF, the Global PTFE Powder market is expected to see growth rate of 5.1%

Chemours (United States), Daikin (Japan), 3M (United States), Solvay (Belgium), Asahi Glass Company (Japan), Shandong Dongyue (China), Zhejiang Juhua (China) and Shanghai 3F New Materials (China) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are HaloPolymer (Russia) and Gujrat Fluorochemicals (India).

Leading global players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings. Research Analyst at AMA predicts that China Vendors will contribute to the maximum growth of Global PTFE Powder market throughout the predicted period.

Segment Analysis:

HTF has segmented the market of Global PTFE Powder market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of PTFE Powder has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

• Rising Demand from the End-Use Industries

• Increasing Applications in Electronics and Electrical Industry

Market Trend:

• Increasing Applications in the Medical Industry

• Emphasizing On Reducing Production Cost of PTFE Powder

Restraints:

• Stringent Government Regulations Regarding PTFE Powder

• Volatile Prices of PTFE Powder

Opportunities:

• Increasing Use of PTFE Powder in Automotive Industry

• Growing Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges:

• Rising Usage of Reprocessed PTFE Powder

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers of PTFE, Chemical Suppliers, Traders, Distributors, and Suppliers of PTFE, Raw Material Suppliers, Government and Research Organizations, Industry Associations and Others

