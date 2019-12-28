‘Robust Growth Visible’ for Diesel Forklifts Market, Research Says

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Diesel Forklifts Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Sany Group (China), Guangxi Liugong Machinery (China), Clark Material Handling (United States), Jungheinrich (Germany), Baumann (Uniked Kingdom), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), HYTSU Group (China) etc.

Summary:

Diesel Forklifts Market Scope

A forklift also called forklift truck is a powered industrial truck used to lift and move materials over short distances. Forklifts are now designed to be more reliable, efficient and service friendly.The demand for these vehicles are increasing due to increasing use of theses forklifts by the material handling departments and warehouses.

The market study is being classified by Type (Small-tonnage, Medium-tonnage and Large-tonnage), by Application (Transportation, Factories and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up.

Research Analyst at HTF predicts that United States and Chienese Manufacturers will contribute to the maximum growth of Global Diesel Forklifts market throughout the predicted period.

Sany Group (China), Guangxi Liugong Machinery (China), Clark Material Handling (United States), Jungheinrich (Germany), Baumann (Uniked Kingdom), Hyundai Heavy Industries (South Korea), HYTSU Group (China), Hoist Liftruck (United States), Manitou (France), Linde Material Handling (Germany) and Maini Group (India) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Manufacturers which are also part of the research are Anhui Heli (China), Mitsubishi Forklift Trucks (United States), Komatsu Forklift (United States) and Palfinger (Austria).

Segmentation Overview

HTF has segmented the market of Global Diesel Forklifts market by Type, Application and Region.

On the basis of geography, the market of Diesel Forklifts has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Yale and Maini Group unveiled a new diesel counterbalance forklift truck, which is introduced to meet the specific requirements of the market. These diesel trucks are available with efficient, quiet, clean running engine. The range consists of GDP20UX (2000 kg) and GDP30UX (3000 kg) with 3.1 L engine which is ideally suitable for all standard applications.

Market Trend:

Use of Substitutes

Market Drivers:

Growth in Industrialization Worldwide

Infrastructure Growth in Emerging Countries

Opportunities:

Increasing Demand from Various Industries like Automobile, Logistics, Chemicals, Pharma

Demand for Forklifts from Rental Market

Increase in E-commerce and Warehouse Segment

Restraints:

Rising Safety Issues Related to Forklifts

Challenges:

Availability of Semi-Automatic and Automatic Systems

Key Target Audience:

Manufacturers, Engine Manufacturers, Attachment Manufacturers and Battery Manufacturers

Customization available in this Study:

The Study can be customized to meet your requirements. Please connect with our representative, who will ensure you get a report that suits your needs.

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

