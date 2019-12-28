Rubber Additives Update: Uncover the Business Strategies of Leaders & Laggards of the Market

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Rubber Additives Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Lanxess (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (United States), Toray (Japan), BASF (Germany), Struktol (United States), Prisma Rubber Additives (United Kingdom) etc.

Summary:

Global Rubber Additives Market Overview:

Rubber Additives are the processed and synthesized rubber polymers that are generated after chemical reactions. Rubber Additives market is expected to mark significant growth over forecasted period owing to increasing consumers spending on rubber and tire industry, wires & cables, insulation, tapes, gaskets, conveyer belts applications and technological advancement. Rising disposable income in developing countries is pushing the demand for the automotive market. Increase in the demand for tires from the automotive industry is expected to boost the growth of the rubber additives market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Lanxess (Germany), Akzo Nobel N.V. (The Netherlands), Celanese Corporation (United States), Toray (Japan), BASF (Germany), Struktol (United States), Prisma Rubber Additives (United Kingdom), Kraton Corporation (United States), Performance Additives (Malaysia), Peter Greven (Germany) and King Industries, Inc. (United States). According to Market Analyst at HTF, the Global Rubber Additives market may see a growth rate of 5.73%

On the basis of geography, the market of Rubber Additives has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico). North America region held largest market share in the year 2018. Europe on the other hand stood as second largest market due to the presence of key companies into the region and high technological advancement.

Market Drivers:

Increase Demand of Rubber Additives in Automotive Industry.

Rapid Demand from Non-Tire Rubber Applications.

Market Trend:

Collaboration and Tie Up Of Leading Players

Substitutes Available For Rubber Additives

Restraints:

Environmental Regulations Hampers the Rubber Additives Market.

High Cost Associated with Rubber Additives.

Opportunities:

Proliferation of Rubber Additives at Asia- Pacific Regions.

Upsurge Emergence of High-Performance Rubbers.

Challenges:

Limitation due to stiff competition are Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Fluctuation of Raw Materials is Anticipated to Challenge the Market.

Major Market Developments:

In August 2018, SK acquired SI Group. This acquisition is beneficial in escalating commercialization around the world. It also offers opportunities for rubber antioxidants, stabilizers and antiozonants for the tire, automotive, aerospace, defense and construction industries

In April 2019, LANXESS launched a new organic lubricant additive for passenger car and high-performance engine oils which is beneficial in providing surface-active anti-wear additives, detergents and molybdenum dithiocarbamates.

Target Audience:

Rubber Additives Manufacturers, Rubber Additives Traders, End-Use Market Participants of Different Segments of Rubber Additives, Government and Research Organizations, R&D Institutions and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Rubber Additives market on the basis of product [Rubber Antioxidant, Rubber Accelerators, Insoluble Sulfur and Others] , application [Tire & Tubing, Consumer Goods, Construction and Electrical Insulation], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Rubber Additives market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Rubber Additives industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are Emerald Performance Materials (United States), Akrochem Corporation (United States), R. Grace & Co (United States) and Wacker Chemie AG (Germany).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Rubber Additives market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Rubber Additives Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Rubber Additivesmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Rubber Additives Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Rubber Additives (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Rubber Additives Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Rubber Additives market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

