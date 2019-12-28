Smart Office Market Study: An Emerging Hint of Opportunity | CAGR 13.07%

Advance Market Analytics recently introduced Global Smart Office Market study with in-depth overview, describing about the Product / Industry Scope and elaborates market outlook and status to 2025. Smart Office Market explores effective study on varied sections of Industry like opportunities, size, growth, technology, demand and trend of high leading players. It also provides market key statistics on the status of manufacturers, a valuable source of guidance, direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry.

Definition: Smart office refers to the interconnected workplace with the audio-video conferencing system, air-conditioning & refrigeration, and other facilities. Of late, automation is taking place throughout the industries owing to the growing need for effective time management as maximizing the profit becomes the topmost priority amid high competition. For enterprises, data security is a cause of concern as the threat of data-breach looms large. The recent, advent of AI and Machine learning provide bright perspective for the very market to flourish. According to AMA, the market for Smart Office is expected to register a CAGR of 13.07% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Growing Adoption of IoT in Smart Office Solutions, Emphasizing on Energy Management Systems (EMSs) and Growing Demand for Audio Video Conferencing System.



Major Players in This Report Include,

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Crestron Electronics, Inc. (United States), Honeywell International, Inc. (United States), Johnson Controls (United States), Lutron Electronics Co., Inc. (United States), Philips Lighting Holding B.V. (Netherlands), Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), United Technologies Corporation (United States) and Enlighted, Inc. (United States) etc

Market Drivers

Growing Adoption of IoT in Smart Office Solutions

Emphasizing on Energy Management Systems (EMSs)

Growing Demand for Audio Video Conferencing System

Market Trend

Increasing Adoption of Connected Devices at workplaces

Rising Application of Wireless Sensor Network

Restraints

Complexity in Installation of Smart Office Solutions

Opportunities

Growing Demand of Energy Efficient Smart Office Solutions and Rising Need for Safety and Security System at Workstations

Challenges

Difficulty in Integration of Smart office Solution and Real-Time Streaming Analytics

This research is categorized differently considering the various aspects of this market. It also evaluates the current situation and the future of the market by using the forecast horizon. The forecast is analyzed based on the volume and revenue of this market. The tools used for analyzing the Global Smart Office Market research report include SWOT analysis.

The Global Smart Office segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

By Type (Smart Lighting, Security Systems, Energy Management System, Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) Control System, Audio–Video Conferencing Systems), By Office Type (Retrofit Offices, New Construction Offices), By Component (Hardware, Software, Services), By Service (Advisory & Consulting Services, Installation & Support Services, Managed Services)

The regional analysis of Global Smart Office Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2019-2025.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Smart Office Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Smart Office market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Smart Office Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Smart Office

Chapter 4: Presenting the Smart Office Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Smart Office market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source

finally, Smart Office Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

