Soybean Protein Isolates Market Update: Which Player is Going to Acquire Bigger Piece of Market?

The soy isolate is the soy protein with the highest content of protein. It is made from defatted soy meal by removing most of the carbohydrates and fats, yielding a product with 90% protein. Therefore, it has a very neutral flavor compared to other soy products. Moreover, owing to the removal of carbohydrates, the intake of soy protein isolate does not cause flatulence. Pure soy protein isolate is difficult to find in stores and is primarily used by the food industry and less by consumers. It is mainly found combined with other food ingredients; for example, soy protein shake powder is a mixture of soy protein isolate with minerals, flavors, and vitamins.According to HTF, the market for Soybean Protein Isolates is expected to register a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period to 2024. This growth is primarily driven by Health Benefits of Soy Protein Isolates, Technological Development for Greater Functionality and New Blends for New Applications, Increased Soybean Production across the Globe and Increasing Application of Soy Protein Isolates as Animal Feed.

Globally, a noticeable market trend is evident Dry Soy Protein Isolate to be a Preferred Choice for Consumption. Major Vendors, such as Cargill Incorporated (United States), Archer Daniels Midland Company (United States), E. I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company (United States), Wilmar International (Singapore), Devansoy Inc. (United States), The Scoular Company (United States), CHS Inc. (United States), FUJI OIL CO., LTD (Japan), Shandong Yuwang Ecological Food Industry Co., Ltd (China) and Ruchi Soya Industries (India) etc have either set up their manufacturing facilities or are planning to start new provision in the dominated region in the upcoming years.

Recently, ADM has invested in Production of Non-GMO High-protein Soybean Meal. This investment is expected to fulfill Europe demand and to increase soybean protein products portfolio. It will also assist to farmers for increasing regions soybean output.

Market Drivers:

• Health Benefits of Soy Protein Isolates

• Technological Development for Greater Functionality and New Blends for New Applications

• Increased Soybean Production across the Globe

• Increasing Application of Soy Protein Isolates as Animal Feed

Market Trend:

• Dry Soy Protein Isolate to be a Preferred Choice for Consumption

Restraints:

• Demand-Supply Imbalance Creates Inconvenience for Manufacturers

• Lack of Clarity about Other Applications in the Non-Food Sector

Opportunities:

Increasing Awareness in the Asia Pacific and Latin America

HTF follow a focused and realistic research framework that provides the ability to study the crucial market dynamics in several regions across the world. Moreover, an in-depth assessment is mostly conducted by our analysts on geographical regions to provide clients and businesses the opportunity to dominate in niche markets and expand in emerging markets across the globe. This market research study also showcase the spontaneously changing Vendors landscape impacting the growth of the market. Furthermore, our market researchers extensively analyse the products and services offered by multiple players competing to increase their market share and presence.

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Soybean Protein Isolates Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Soybean Protein Isolatesmarket. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Soybean Protein Isolates Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Soybean Protein Isolates (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Soybean Protein Isolates Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Soybean Protein Isolates market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

