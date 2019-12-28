Supplemental Restraint System Market – Growing Popularity by Latest Product Type Hints Opportunity

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 150 pages on title ‘Global Supplemental Restraint System Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Takata (Japan), ZF TRW (United States), Autoliv (Sweden), Denso (Japan), Volvo (Sweden), Key Safety Systems (United States), Ford (United States), Toyoda-Gosei (Japan), Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea) etc.

The supplemental restraint system is designed to keep vehicle occupants safe during a crash or collision. Increasing government initiative for road safety owing to the rise in the number of road accidents driving the demand for supplemental restraint systems. For instance, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 37,133 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2017. Further, the growing automotive industry and growing awareness about passive safety systems in the developing economies increase the demand for supplemental restraint systems. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Takata (Japan), ZF TRW (United States), Autoliv (Sweden), Denso (Japan), Volvo (Sweden), Key Safety Systems (United States), Ford (United States), Toyoda-Gosei (Japan), Hyundai Motor Group (South Korea) and Nihon Plast (Japan).

On the basis of geography, the market of Supplemental Restraint System has been segmented into South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).

Market Drivers:

• Growing Awareness about Passive Safety Systems,

• Government Regulations Pertaining To the Implementation of Airbags

Market Trend:

• Increasing Application in the Passenger Vehicle Segment

• Emphasizing On Development of Innovative Airbag Technology

Restraints:

• High Cost of Supplemental Restraint System

• Stringent Government Regulations

Opportunities:

• Growth in the Automotive Industry

• Rising Demand from the Developing Economies

Challenges:

• Development of Active Safety Systems for Vehicles

“Union Road Transport Ministry India, announced all the cars manufactured after 1st July 2019 will have to be equipped with airbags, seat-belt reminders, and alert systems for speed beyond 80 kph, reverse parking sensors and manual override over the central locking system for emergencies.”

Leading global players are focusing on strategic partnerships to improve their products and services. In addition, companies are focusing on increasing their client base to strengthen market position and to enhance product & service offerings.

Target Audience:

Supplemental Restraint System Providers, Potential Investors, Raw Material Suppliers, Government Associations, End Use Industries and Others

Major Objectives Focused through this Study

• To define, describe, and forecast the Global Supplemental Restraint System market on the basis of product [Driver and Passenger Front Airbags, Front Seat-Mounted Airbags, Curtain Side-Impact Airbags and Pretensioners on the Seatbelts] , application [Commercial Cars and Passenger Cars], key regions and end user

• To provide in-depth information regarding major influencing factors affecting the growth of the market (trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and industry-centric and regional challenges)

• To strategically analyse the micro-markets and important business segments with respect to individual growth drivers , market trends and potential, and historical contributions to the total market

• Identifying the opportunities in the market for key stakeholders and detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders

• To provide market size for various segments of the Supplemental Restraint System market with respect to major geographies, namely, South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico)

• To strategically profile the key players and analyzing their market shares and core competencies in the Supplemental Restraint System industry

• To track key developments such as product launches, expansions, agreements, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and R&D activities that are key factors in shaping the market

Available Customization:

Data related to EXIM [Export- Import], production & consumption by country or regional level break-up can be provided based on client request**. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Ashimori (Japan) and East Joy Long (China).

** Confirmation on availability of data would be informed prior purchase

While framing the research framework, major and emerging players operating in the Supplemental Restraint System market in various regions have been profiled, and their offerings, geographic footprints, and distribution/sales channels have been analysed through in-depth discussions. Top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to determine the overall market size. Sizes of the other individual markets have been estimated using the percentage splits obtained through secondary sources such as Hoovers, Bloomberg BusinessWeek, and Dow Jones (Factiva), along with primary respondents. The complete methodology includes the study of the annual and financial reports of the key market players and extensive interviews with industry experts such as CEOs, Vps, directors, and marketing executives for key insights (both qualitative and quantitative) related to the market.

