Antifreeze Agents Market Set to Surge Significantly During 2018 – 2028

The global Antifreeze Agents Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2018 – 2028. The business intelligence study of the Antifreeze Agents Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Antifreeze Agents Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Antifreeze Agents Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Antifreeze Agents Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

Key Players

Some of the key players identified across the value chain of global antifreeze agents market are:

Continental Chemical USA

Royal Dutch Shell

KOST USA, Inc.

BP Australia

Sinopec Corporation China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation

Mapei

Mitan Mineralöl GmbH

Chevron Corporation

FUCHS Petrolub AG

Valvoline LLC

BASF SE

Exxon Mobil Corporation

Lukoil Company

Key Developments

As a part of business strategy, leading manufacturers are entering into long-term partnerships with automotive OEMs for the long term supply of antifreeze agents.

In 2012, BASF SE entered into an agreement with Romtec in Romania and Top Oil Services in the Czech Republic and Slovakia for the expansion of its engine coolant brand Glysantin in Middle and Eastern Europe Attributing to rising concerns regarding the disposal and toxicity of such chemicals, manufacturers are focusing on the use of bio-based raw materials and alternatives for antifreeze agents

Brief Approach to Research

FMI will follow a modelling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the product type and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by a demand-side analysis to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate the overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include:

An overview of the antifreeze agents market, including background and evolution

Macroeconomic factors affecting the antifreeze agents market and its potential

Market dynamics, such as drivers, challenges and trends

Detailed value chain analysis of the antifreeze agents market

Cost structure of the products and segments covered in the global antifreeze agents market

In-depth pricing analysis, by key product segments, regions and by major antifreeze agents market participants

Analysis of supply and demand, such as top product producing and consuming geographies, product imports/exports, exchange of services and overall trade scenario in the global antifreeze agents market

Analysis of the global antifreeze agents market structure, including a tier-wise categorization of key antifreeze agents market participants

Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in the antifreeze agents market

