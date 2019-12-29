Top Stories

Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf Market Size Analysis 2019-2030

December 29, 2019
Analysis of the Global Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf Market

The presented global Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market report provides reliable and credible insights related to the various segments and sub-segments of the market. The market study throws light on the various factors that are projected to impact the overall dynamics of the global Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market over the forecast period (20XX-20XX).

According to the report, the value of the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market was estimated to reach ~US$ XX in 2019 and attain a market value of ~US$ XX by the end of 2029. Further, the study reveals that the market is set to grow at a CAGR of XX% during the forecast period owing to a plethora of factors.

The market study aims to provide answers to the following questions related to the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market:

  1. How are market players modifying their business models to gain a competitive edge in the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market?
  2. Which market players are leading in terms of the adoption of novel technologies?
  3. What are the top factors that are expected to boost the growth of the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market?
  4. Which is the most impactful growth strategy adopted by market players?
  5. What are the factors that could potentially hamper the growth of the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market over the forecast period?

The report splits the global Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market into different market segments such as

Ten Cate
Shaw Sports Turf
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CoCreation Grass
SportGroup Holding
Domo Sports Grass
ACT Global Sports
SIS Pitches
Limonta Sport
Edel Grass B.V.
Unisport-Saltex Oy
GreenVision / Mattex
Mondo S.p.A.
Juta
Condor Grass
Nurteks
Taishan
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex

Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India

Segment by Type
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type

Segment by Application
Contact Sports
Leisure
Landscaping
Non-Contact Sports
Others

Vital data enclosed in the report:

  • SWOT analysis of the leading market players in the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market
  • Analysis of the most lucrative distribution channels for market players in different regions
  • Assessment of the key success factors impacting the growth of the Artificial Grass & Synthetic Turf market on the global scale
  • Regulatory policies that are likely to accelerate/hamper the market growth
  • Year-on-Year growth of each market segment and sub-segment

