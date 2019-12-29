Birth Control Implant Market Growth, Trends, Absolute Opportunity and Value Chain 2016 – 2026

Latest Report on the Birth Control Implant Market

Persistence Market Research (PMR) recently published a market study that offers critical insights related to the growth prospects of the Birth Control Implant Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2026. The report takes into account the historical and current market trends to evaluate the top factors that are likely to influence the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

As per the report, the Birth Control Implant Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of ~XX% during the assessment period primarily driven by a growing focus on product innovation, a surge in demand for the Birth Control Implant in the developed regions, and potential opportunities in the developing regions.

The presented market study bifurcates the global Birth Control Implant Market on the basis of geography, applications, and end-use industries.

The competitive outlook section touches upon the business prospects of some of the most established market players in the Birth Control Implant Market. The company profiles of each company are included in the report along with data including revenue growth, production capacity, domestic and regional presence, product portfolio, and more.

Essential findings of the report:

Effective and impactful marketing strategies adopted by market players

Region and country-wise assessment of the different market segments

Growth opportunities for new market players in different regions

Y-o-Y growth of the global Birth Control Implant market over the forecast period 2016 – 2026

Key developments in the current Birth Control Implant Market landscape

key players have an added advantage. Technological innovations will keep driving the birth control implant market. However, the regulations related to the approval of the Birth control implants tend to restrain the market. The cost of these birth control implants and their inability for protection against STD’s act as another drawback. Advancements such as Nexplanon, which was launched in 2011 by Merck & Co. at United States. The Worldwide sales of Birth control implants by Merck & Co., that consist of Implanon and Nexplanon rose to $588 million in the year 2015 which indicates a 17% increase compared to 2014. This implies that these birth control products have a higher demand in the United States and the emerging markets. The birth control implant Jadelle, was developed and licensed by The Population Council. Further research and development activities pertaining to birth control implants are being undertaken with partnership with WomanCare Global. In 2016, Bayer announced its birth control implant Jadelle will be available at half the price until 2023, in order to cater to the needs of the poor. Thus, focusing and expanding its customer base to the emerging economies. Other birth control implants, such as Nesterone™ and Capronor™ comprising of different progestins, and biodegradable rods, pellets or microcapsules are under developmental stages.

Geographically, Birth control implants is classified into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Europe, APAJ, Middle East and Africa. North America and Europe will remain key markets for Birth control implants due to rising awareness about the better results, hence a proportional increase in treatment procedures. The emerging regions are also anticipated to attain higher growth in the forecasted period for birth control implants market.

The players in Birth control implants market include Merck & Co., Inc., Bayer AG,

The report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Birth control implants Segments

Birth control implants Dynamics

Birth control implants Size, 2016 – 2024

Birth control implants Size & Forecast 2016 to 2024

Birth control implants Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Birth control implants Drivers and Restraints

Regional analysis includes

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Highlights:

Shifting Industry dynamics

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected industry size Recent industry trends

Key Competition landscape

Strategies of key players and product offerings

Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective towards market performance

The report aims to address the following queries related to the Birth Control Implant Market:

What are the most notable trends in the Birth Control Implant Market in 2019?

How can prospective market players penetrate the Birth Control Implant Market in region 3?

What are the different factors that could impede the growth of the Birth Control Implant Market during the forecast period 2016 – 2026?

Which market players are expected to launch new products in the Birth Control Implant Market?

How are companies marketing their products?

