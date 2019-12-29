The satellite Created by students to fill space with the national anthem

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

A satellite developed by engineering students of the NRI Institute of Technology (NRIIT) located at Agiripalli in Krishna district plans to fill up space with the national anthem of the state. This will come after they have positioned it on its trajectory successfully.

The team of five led by Electronics and Communications Engineering (ECE) student known as Kovelakar Salvendar Ghansheed Baba developed the satellite and named it “Kesari.” The group plans to lift off the satellite into a trajectory with the aid of the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO).

On December 27, 1911, the ‘Jana Gana Mana’ anthem was sung for its first time at the Calcutta Occasion of the Indian National Congress.

The NRIIT team of College’s chairperson R. Venkat Rao applauded Mr. Salvender and his crew, comprising of Gudla Uday Kiran, Kasani Ranga Rao, Arepalli Jagan, and Kante Manoj Kumar, who are ECE learners for the making of the satellite.

The crew of those students posted the file containing the audio of the national anthem to the satellite using a code known as “Morse.” Mr. Venkat said that as soon as the satellite is placed in

