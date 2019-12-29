United States Mint to conclude on the sale of Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins Later selling 600,000 coins

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

The United States of America Mint’s scheme of honoring the first moon mooring, Apollo 11, has gotten to its end.

The selling of the United States of America Mint’s Apollo 11 50th anniversary coins will close Friday, December at 11:59 pm EST (0459GMT)

The United States of America Mint jotted to its consumers in a bid to promote its “last chance” commemorative coin sales that the time is not on their side, and it is running out to own the spectacular coins memorizing a remarkable breakthrough in the history of America. They added that the 2019 Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program celebrates the lunar landing, which happened in 1969. This is one of the accomplishments attained by humanity with a remarkable consolidation of rounded coins.

The Mint’s Apollo 11 50th Anniversary coins celebrated the projects done by NASA as announced on January 24 this year (2019). The celebration was about astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin, who were the first human beings to step on the moon. The medal, silver, and clad celebrations were the second curved coins that acknowledged a strike by the Mint of the United

