Advanced Packaging Technologies Market Robust pace of Industry during 2018-2026

Every manufacturing line up ends with packaging line followed by labelling. As the manufacturing process are being automated the packaging line have also evolved from manual one to sophisticated fully automated packaging systems that requires minimum human interference. This is where advanced packaging technologies, systems and solutions providers offers their products and services. The products include the material handling, aliquoting and disposals in the containers with strict monitoring through computer-controlled systems. The technologies used has been further extended towards increasing the shelf life of the products packed that modifies the atmosphere and put right ingredients in the neck space that enhances the longevity and hence extends the best before date. These systems are highly used in the FMCG and packaged food sector where the mass consumer products are produced.

Rising household incomes and the growing middle-class population have led to an increase in demand for packaged food products, which is increasing the demand for packaging technologies and equipment in this region. This is an emerging market, and hence provides opportunities for the growth of the food packaging technology and equipment market.

High cost of these technologies limits the uses in the packaged products whose selling prices are low especially in the food products. In many cases the cost of packaging eats away the profit margins and the cost can’t be easily transferred to the retail prices when the end market is highly competitive. The opportunities lies in development of the low cost technology that embraces the advanced technologies through R&D.

On the basis of Technology, the market is segmented as Active Packaging (Active Packaging Systems: Oxygen Scavengers, Moisture Scavengers/Absorbers, Ethylene Absorbers; Active Releasing Systems: Antioxidant Releasers, Carbon Dioxide Emitters; Modified Atmosphere Packaging; Temperature Control Packaging; Anti-Corrosion Films and Smart and Intelligent Packaging which includes TTI Tags & Labels, Freshness Indicators, Oxygen and CO2 Indicators, RFID and Others

On the basis of end use, the advanced packaging technologies market is segmented into Food, Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Industrial & Chemicals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Agriculture, and Others. Food segment in the advanced packaging technologies market is further sub-segmented into Meat, Poultry, and Seafood, Fruits & Vegetables, Ready-to-Eat Meals, Dairy Foods, Bakery & Confectionary, Frozen Foods, and Cereals.

The global demand for advanced packaging technologies is largely fulfilled by the manufacturers present in major countries of Europe and North America regions. Here the higher disposable income covers the high cost of the products packaged with these advanced packaging technologies. The largest segment where it is used in the RTE segment and dairy as the shelf life of these products are very short.

Some of the key players in the global advanced packaging technologies market are PakSense, Inc, Landec Corporation, Sealed Air Corporation, Bemis Company, Inc, Crown Holdings, Inc., Amcor Limited, 3M Company, Timestrip UK Ltd., Cryolog S.A., Vitsab International AB, Varcode, Ltd., LCR Hallcrest LLC.:, Thin Film Electronics ASA, CCL Industries Inc., Temptime Corporation, Multisorb Technologies, Inc., Coveris Holdings S.A., and others.

