Antimicrobial Packaging Market Rewriting it’s Growth Cycle| LINPAC, Mondi, PolyOne, BioCote

LINPAC (United Kingdom),Mondi (Austria),PolyOne (United States),BioCote (United Kingdom),Agion Technologies (United States),Covestro (Germany),BASF (Germany),DOW Chemical (United States),Dunmore Corporation (United States),Microban International (United States)

Antimicrobial Packaging prevents the microbial growth as the antimicrobial is incorporated into the packaging. This intern increases the shelf life and keeps the food safe. There are different approaches such as antimicrobial sachets, Packaging films and edible coating. They are chosen depending on the nature of produce, storage condition and required shelf life. The antimicrobial packaging can be produced by using antimicrobial agents. Increasing government regulations on food safety is affecting the market positively.

by Type (Pouches, Carton Packages, Bags, Trays, Cups & Lids, Others), Application (Food & Beverages, Personal Care, Healthcare, Others), Antimicrobial Agents (Organic Acids, Essential Oils, Bacteriocins, Enzymes, Metal Ions & Oxidizers, Others), Material (Plastics, Biopolymer, Paperboard, Others)

Rising consumption of packaged food

Growing awareness about the heath related issues

Increasing number of retail outlets in the developing countries

Usage of antimicrobial packaging increases the packaging cost

Stringent government regulations on the usage of chemical

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Extracts from TOC

1 Study Coverage

Industry Definition

2 Executive Summary

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Market Size (2014-2025) by Revenue, Production*, Growth rate

Analysis of Competitive Landscape – Insights on Market Development Scenario

3 Market Size by Manufacturers [Market Share, Global Rank etc]

4 Global Antimicrobial Packaging Production, Consumption by Regions (2014-2025)

5 Market Size by Type

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Revenue by Type

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Volume by Type

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Price by Type

6 Market Size by Application (2014-2025)

Global Antimicrobial Packaging Breakdown Data by Revenue, Volume

7 Manufacturers Profiles

8 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

