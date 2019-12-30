Atomic Spectroscopy Market Comprehensive & Growth Potential In The Future 2016 – 2024

“

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Atomic Spectroscopy market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

The Atomic Spectroscopy market study outlines the key regions – Region 1 (Country 1, Country 2), region 2 (Country 1, Country 2), region 3 (Country 1, Country 2) and region 4 (Country 1, Country 2). All the consumption trends and adoption patterns of the Atomic Spectroscopy are covered in the report. Prominent players, including player 1, player 2, player 3 and player 4, among others, account for substantial shares in the global Atomic Spectroscopy market.

competitive landscape, the trends and opportunities, and drivers and restraints. A technological growth map, a multiple-year forecast, together with Porter’s five force analysis is included in the report. A review of macro and micro factors in the market, recommendations, and recent technological advancements are also covered. The report categorizes the major segments according to application as pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food and beverage testing, environmental testing, industrial chemistry, and others. On the basis of technology, x-ray diffraction spectroscopy, x-ray florescence spectroscopy, elemental analyzers, inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS), atomic absorption spectroscopy, inductively coupled plasma spectroscopy, and others are the key segments.

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rising demand for futuristic, highly advanced analytical tools, the spread of technology among numerous R&D sectors, and increased significance of the discovery of new molecules among chemical and pharmaceutical organizations have been the key factors fuelling the demand for atomic spectroscopy. Furthermore, government encouragement of research activities, constant rise in the international standards for drug safety and food, together with its growing number of applications, have been some of the prominent drivers of this market. The most important driver is believed to be the extensive R&D initiatives. On the contrary, high maintenance costs, inadequate funds for initial set-up and instrumentation, lack of awareness, and shortage of skilled personnel are the chief restraints in the global atomic spectroscopy market.

Today, atomic spectroscopy has found application in pharmaceutical industries, food industries, in research laboratories, and for diagnostic purposes. In agriculture, it can be used for analyzing minerals in soil and plants, in order to foster their health and growth. In environmental sciences, atomic spectroscopy helps determine the presence of heavy and toxic metals in air, water, and soil. Monitoring potentially harmful elements in water and waste output in nuclear energy, analyzing fine as well as raw chemicals in the chemical industry, and testing and quality assurance in food industry are some of the uses of atomic spectroscopy.

Global Atomic Spectroscopy Market: Regional Analysis

North America stood first among regional markets for atomic spectroscopy, while Europe took charge of the second position. The ever-extending demand for atomic spectroscopy in regards to application and significant technological achievements in the region have been the major reasons for North America’s success. Although Asia Pacific ranks third among the regional segments, it will spring up to a great extent in near future, claiming a significant share in the global market for atomic spectroscopy. This is due to the tremendous opportunities held by the India and China markets. Moreover, the inclination of manufacturers towards investment in R&D activities in order to tap higher profits from these promising markets will be responsible for the advancement of the Asia Pacific atomic spectroscopy market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Report

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Aurora Biomed, GBC Scientific Equipment Pty Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Bruker Corporation, Hitachi High-Technologies Corporation, Rigaku Corporation, Analytik Jena Ag, Shimadzu Corporation, and PerkinElmer, Inc. are some of the major competitors mentioned in the report.

The global market for atomic spectroscopy can be segmented as follows:

By technology

X-Ray fluorescence spectroscopy

Atomic absorption spectroscopy

X-Ray diffraction spectroscopy

Inductively coupled plasma (ICP) spectroscopy

Inductively coupled plasma mass spectroscopy (ICP-MS)

Elemental analyzers

Others

By application

Food and beverage testing

Pharmaceutical

Industrial chemistry

Environmental testing

Biotechnology

Others

Major regions analyzed under this research report are:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

