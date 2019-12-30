BOE’s Carney Says Action Needed on Finance Side to Stabilize Global Climate Change

/This post was originally published on Info Street Wire/

Action needs to be taken by financial institutions to help stabilize the climate, the Bank of England’s outgoing chief Mark Carney said in an interview with the BBC on Monday, pointing out that a large number of the world’s biggest companies have now begun providing disclosure on their carbon emissions.

“A question for every company, every financial institution is what’s your plan?” he said. “We now have $120 trillion of balance sheets of banks and assets managers wanting this type of disclosure [on a companies’ carbon emissions] and we now have more than a thousand of the biggest companies around the world starting to provide this disclosure.

“We have made a lot of progress but I will tell you today that, like virtually everything else with respect to climate change, it’s not moving fast enough so it’s moved a long way but it needs to move a lot further.”

Carney, who leaves his role at the helm of the Bank of England in 2020 to take up the reigns as United Nations special envoy for climate action and finance, said the current situation was a “slow-burn” crisis with the potential to

