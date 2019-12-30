Botox Market Wrap: Now Even More Attractive | Key Players Allergan Plc, Medy-Tox Inc., Ipsen Group

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title ‘Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025’ with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as Allergan Plc (Ireland), Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), HUGEL, Inc. (South Korea), Ipsen Group (France), Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany) etc.

Request a sample report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/sample-report/1878223-global-botox-market-19

Summary:

Scope of the Study

Botox, the brand name of a medicine which contains Botulinum Toxin is made from the bacteria that causes botulism. The Botulinum toxin is used to block nerve activity in the muscles. It is used in adults for treatment of cervical dystonia (severe spasms in the neck muscles), or muscle stiffness in the elbows, fingers, wrists, ankles, or toes. It has been used to treat overactive bladder & incontinence (urine leakage) due to nerve disorders like spinal cord injury or multiple sclerosis, to treat severe underarm sweating (hyperhidrosis), to avoid chronic migraine headaches in adults who have migraines for more than 15 days in a month, each lasting 4 hours or longer. It is also used in treatment of certain eye muscle conditions triggered by nerve disorders in adults & children who are at least 12 years old, including uncontrolled blinking or spasm of the eyelids, as well as a condition where the eyes do not point in the same direction. Botox is also used to temporarily lessen the presence of facial wrinkles in adults. The market study is being classified by Type (Botulinum Toxin Type A and Botulinum Toxin Type B), by Application (Aesthetic Use and Therapeutics Use) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

Competitive Landscape:

Allergan Plc (Ireland), Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (South Korea), HUGEL, Inc. (South Korea), Ipsen Group (France), Medy-Tox Inc. (South Korea), Merz Pharma GmbH & Co. KgaA (Germany), Metabiologics, Inc. (United States) and Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (United States) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Players which are also part of the research are US WorldMeds, LLC (United States) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (United States).

In December 2018, Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Has announced that it signed an export contract to New Zealand, Israel (including Palestine), & Ukraine with Nabota, its botulinum toxin product. This is a 12 million-dollar, 5-year export contract, & Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Is targeting to acquire permit as well as launch the product by 2020. Through this contract, the company will be in charge of production & supply and the local partner will be in charge of permit and sales.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for slightly intrusive or non-obtrusive technique

Availability of wide variety of slightly intrusive or non-obtrusive technique treatment alternatives

Increasing therapeutic use of botulinum toxin

Buy this report @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/buy-now?format=1&report=1878223

Restraints:

Life threatening serious side effects of Botox

Natural & needle-free alternatives available in the market

Opportunities:

Potential Applications in dentistry & oral and maxillofacial surgery

Key Target Audience:

Botulinum Toxin Manufacturers

Suppliers, and Providers of Botulinum Toxin

Academic and Private Research Institutes

Medical Aesthetics Service Providers

Hospitals and Clinics

Beauty Centers and Spas

Government and Research Organizations

Industry Associations

Get Customization in the Report, Enquire Now @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/enquiry-before-buy/1878223-global-botox-market-19

Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market. (Introduction, Scope of the Report)

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market. (Introduction)

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 (Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, Opportunity, Restraints & Challenges)

Chapter 4: Presenting the Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region 2013-2018

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Global Botox Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025 market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source.

….Continued

View Detailed Table of Content @ https://www.htfmarketreport.com/reports/1878223-global-botox-market-19

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Contact Us:

CRAIG FRANCIS (PR & Marketing Manager)

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (206) 317 1218

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire