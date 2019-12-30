Cold Chain Logistics Market By Solution, Deployment, User Size, Access Type, Industry, Geography, Trends, Forecast (2019-2025)

Cold chain services are generally designed to provide storage conditions and ideal transportation for temperature-sensitive items. Growing demand for fast delivery and fresh products requirements allied with the e-commerce-based products delivery market have created a substantial improvement in cold chain procedures. Increasing trend of buying fresh products online has leading to new challenges and opportunities. These comprise requirement of innovative results to deliver automated warehouse, last-mile delivery to achieve inventories and decrease per-item prices, and low-cost and inventive temperature observing devices to preserve safety of fresh food products.
Get PDF sample copy @ https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/397
This report provides a detailed study of global cold chain logistics market analysis, opportunities, growth. It also covers the study of key players, regional analysis, historical analysis etc. Cold chain is one of the most growing market in the logistics trade. It is anticipated to rise at a huge pace over the forecast period.
The global cold chain logistics market segmentation is dependent on geography, application, and type. By application type, the cold chain logistics is sub-segmented into fruits and vegetables, dairy and frozen desserts, seafood and fish, pharmaceuticals, drugs, bakery and confectionary, and others. Among these, seafood & fish, meat was the largest cold chain logistics share producing segment in previous years. Though, pharmaceuticals & drugs segment is estimated to witness widest growth in upcoming years. Other developing applications this market such as bakery and confectionary are anticipated to witness moral growth over a forecast year.
Browse Complete Cold Chain Logistics Market Report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/industry-reports/cold-chain-logistics-market
Geographically, the global cold chain logistics market is sub-segmented into APAC (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of APAC), North America (Canada, Mexico, and U.S.), Europe (France, Italy, Germany, U.K., and Rest of Europe), and LAMEA (Middle East and Africa, Latin America).
Refrigerated storage and refrigerated transport are main types of cold chain structure. The refrigerated storage market is projected to be conquered by the Asia Pacific region. The storage capacities are rising in the Asia Pacific due to the high demand for reducing wastage of fresh foods. The refrigerated transport industry is developing in North America and Europe due to the innovative technologies in refrigerated vans, trucks, containers, and trailers.
Global cold chain logistics market: Key Players
- Preferred Freezer Services Inc.
- Nichirei Corporation
- Lineage Logistics Holdings
- Snowman Logistics Ltd.
- AmeriCold Logistics LLC
- Kloosterboer Group B.V.
- Burris Logistics Inc.
- Others
Global cold chain logistics market: Segmentation
By Type
- Transportation
- Road
- Rail
- Sea
- Air
- Storage
- Reefer Containers
- Warehouse
- Software
- Cloud-based
- On-premise
- Hardware
- Telematica
- Sensors
- Networking devices
By Application
- Vegetables and fruits
- Dairy products
- Butter
- Milk
- Ice Cream
- Cheese
- Fruit Pulp
- Meat, Seafood, and Fish
- Pharmaceuticals
- Blood Banking
- Vaccines
- Processed Food
- Poultry
- Bakery products
- Others
By Region
- Europe
- U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- Mexico
- Canada
- U.S.
- Asia Pacific
- India
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- Rest of APAC
- LAMEA
- Middle East
- Latin America
- Africa
By Sales Channel
- Distribution Channel
- Direct Channel
What to expect from the upcoming report on ‘Global Cold Chain Logistics Market’:
– Future prospects and current trends of the global cold chain logistics market by the end of forecast period (2018-2025)
– Information regarding technological progressions as well as innovations taking place in developing economies
– Supportive initiatives by government likely to influence the market dynamics
– Trends, drivers, opportunities, restraints, challenges and key developments in the market
– In-depth analysis of different market segmentations including regional segmentations, and product types
– Deep analysis about the competitive landscape of the market and the initiatives by them to improve this market
Enquire for buying the report at: https://www.adroitmarketresearch.com/researchreport/purchase/397
Who should buy this report?
Venture capitalists, Investors, financial institutions, Analysts, Government organizations, regulatory authorities, policymakers ,researchers, strategy managers, and academic institutions looking for insights into the market to determine future strategies.
About Us:
Adroit Market Research is an India-based business analytics and consulting company incorporated in 2018. Our target audience is a wide range of corporations, manufacturing companies, product/technology development institutions and industry associations that require understanding of a market’s size, key trends, participants and future outlook of an industry. We intend to become our clients’ knowledge partner and provide them with valuable market insights to help create opportunities that increase their revenues. We follow a code– Explore, Learn and Transform. At our core, we are curious people who love to identify and understand industry patterns, create an insightful study around our findings and churn out money-making roadmaps.
Contact Information:
Ryan Johnson
Account Manager Global
3131 McKinney Ave Ste 600, Dallas,
TX75204, U.S.A.
This post was originally published on Info Street Wire
Add Comment