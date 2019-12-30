Dental Adhesives Market Insights with Key Company Profiles in Forecast to 2025

Dental Adhesives are used for bonding direct and indirect restorative materials and other dental purposes. These adhesives are the resin materials which are used for dental filling and also to join both dentin and enamel layers. These adhesives are used as denture adhesives, pit & fissure sealants and also as restorative adhesives. The Global Dental Adhesives Market was 1.63 Billion USD in 2018 and is estimated to grow to 2.48 Billion USD by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period.

Growth by Region

Europe is expected to lead the Global Dental Adhesive Market having a market share of 37% in 2018 followed by Asia-Pacific region, North America. The reasons for growth of this market in Europe is due to increasing geriatric population, growing oral healthcare awareness, increase in the dental diseases etc.

Drivers vs. Constraints

Increased use of dental adhesives in the dental hospitals & clinics as well as in dental colleges & research are the reasons for the growth of the market. Demand for various dental methods and adhesives also boost the market growth.

The high prices paid for the dental care is one of the factors which restrict this market growth.

Industry Structure and Update

In January 2018, Dentsply Sirona has completed the definitive agreement to acquire Clevedent Limited.

