Dental Ceramic Primer Market Future Demand Analysis with Forecast 2019 – 2029

In the past few years, dental ceramic has advanced in terms of properties and ceramic materials fabrication methods. With this advancement, the need for dental ceramic primer has also increased as it increases the resin bonding to oxide ceramics for dental restorations. Hence, rising the growth of dental ceramic primer market. It has been observed that there is increasing oral health problems which can affect overall health, and poor conditions of gums and teeth may lead to some other serious dental diseases and/or medical conditions. Tooth decay is considered the most widespread chronic disease globally. Tooth decay is the most common childhood disease but affects people of all ages throughout their lifetime. The rising number of tooth decay mostly observed in adolescents has increased the demand for a need for dental care which indirectly has increased the dental related products demand and hence, increasing dental ceramic primer market growth.

The market for dental ceramic primer is driven by the increasing demand for dental ceramic due to rising tooth related problems. The rise in the number of dental firms directly corresponds with the rising demand for dental ceramic primer. The market will remain strong with strong industry dynamics that will result in the growing demand for dental ceramic primer which will continue to grow across the globe. In recent years, it is observed that healthcare costs are increasing day by day due to which healthcare organizations are facing challenges in delivering the quality of care at reduced costs.

This factor may restrain the growth of dental ceramic primers market. Due to the rising costs of dental care and insufficient coverage, people are opting for low-cost services in different countries which may affect the patient’s teeth healthy and may lead to serious dental related problems. This factor can also affect the market growth of dental ceramic primers. In 2014, dental clinics in Mexico have increased by 20% with the majority of patients have traveled from the U.S. for dental care because of less expensive dental care services as compared to the U.S. Furthermore, availability of low cost of dental ceramic primer makes it a popular choice among healthcare professionals. These advantages have increased the demand for dental ceramic primer and increasing the growth of dental ceramic primer market.

The global market for dental ceramic primers segmented on product type, application, end user and geography.

Dental Ceramic Primer Segmentation by Product Type Liquid Dental Ceramic Primer Sponge Dental Ceramic Primer

Dental Ceramic Primer Segmentation by Application Restorative Dentistry Orthodontic Periodontics Endodontic

Dental Ceramic Primer Segmentation by End User Hospitals Dental Clinics Others



The dental industry has a remarkable position in the healthcare industry. The dental ceramic primer market is expected to show high growth due to the increasing spending on dental care. The increasing number of the dental problem and the willingness of the patients to adopt better lifestyle fuel the dental ceramic primer market. An increasing number of dental firms, growing awareness about dental health, increasing the burden of tooth decay, and increasing dental expenditure are some of the factors that drive the growth of the dental ceramic primer the market. However, factors such as increasing cost of healthcare services, limited capacity, and resources for primary healthcare facilities, and availability of alternatives hinder the growth of the dental ceramic primer market through the forecast period.

North America takes the maximum share of the dental ceramic primer market. Increased awareness about dental health, increased dental spending are some of the factors that drive the growth of the dental ceramic primer market in the region. An increasing number of tooth decay, raising awareness for dental health, increasing number of dental hospitals and clinics are some of the factors that make APAC region attractive for investors and players in the dental ceramic primer market.

Some of the key players in the dental ceramic primer market include

Tokuyama Dental Corporation

Kuraray America Inc.

GC EUROPE A.G.

3M

Carl Bennet AB (Parkell Inc.)

Apex Dental Materials Inc and others.

