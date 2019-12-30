Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast to 2025

The global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market was valued at USD 8.67 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 15.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.97% from 2017 to 2025.

The dental implants and prosthetics market is currently the highest valued market in the dentistry sector reasons being population of cosmetic dentistry, increase in geriatric population, awareness in population regarding dental care and increasing dental health issues.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing Growth in global edentulism

1.2 Growing number of dental disorders

1.3 Growing demand of cosmetic dentistry

1.4 Medical tourism and dental tourism

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of dental implants

2.2 Risks of tooth loss regarding dental bridge treatment

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Type of Facility:

1.1 Hospitals and Clinics

1.2 Dental Laboratories

1.3 Other Type of Facility

2. Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Procedure and product:

2.1 Evolution of Dental Implants

2.2 Dental Implants Market, By Material

2.2.1 Titanium Implants

2.2.2 Zirconium Implants

2.3 Dental Implants Market, By Procedure

2.3.1 Root-Form Dental Implants

2.3.2 Plate-Form Dental Implant

2.4 Dental Implants Market, By Type

2.4.1 Premium Implants

2.4.2 Value Implants

2.4.3 Discounted Implants

3. Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Product:

3.1 Dental Bridges

3.1.1 By type

3.1.1.1 3-Unit Bridges

3.1.1.2 4-Unit Bridges

3.1.1.3 Maryland Bridges

3.1.1.4 Cantilever Bridges

3.2 Crowns

3.3 Crowns & Bridges Market, By Material

3.3.1 Porcelain-Fused-To-Metal (PFM)

3.3.2 All-Ceramics

3.3.3 Metal

3.4 Dentures

3.4.1 Partial Dentures

3.4.2 Complete Dentures

3.5 Abutments

3.5.1 Definitive Abutments

3.5.2 Temporary Abutments

3.6 Veneers

3.7 Inlays and Onlays

4. Global Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market, by Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Institut Straumann AG

2. Danaher Corporation

3. Dentsply Sirona Inc.

4. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

5. 3M Company

6. Avinent Implant System

7. Camlog Biotechnologies AG

8. Biohorizons Iph, Inc.

9. Osstem Implant Co., Ltd.

10. Bicon, LLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET INTELLIGENCE:

Research study on the Dental Implants and Prosthetics Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the Research Methodology of Verified Market Intelligence and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

