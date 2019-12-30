Dental Implants And Prosthetics Market to Witness Comprehensive Growth by 2025

Dental implant is an artificial tooth which acts as a replacement tooth for people who lost their teeth to an injury, a periodontal disease or for any other reason. These substitutes are placed into jaws to support restorations. Prosthetics are used to reconstruct defects such as soft or hard structure of the jaw, missing parts and reconstruction of missing teeth with the use of crowns, bridges and dentures. This treatment offers a more permanent solution due to recent technological advancements in prosthetics.

Demand Scenario

The global dental implants and prosthetics market was USD 3351.88 million in 2018 and is estimated to reach USD 5107.81 million by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.20% during the forecast period

Growth by Region

Europe dominates the global market of dental implants and prosthetics which is attributable to factors such as increase in aging population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare across the region, rise in the adoption of dental cosmetic treatments and high reimbursement rate on prosthetic products compared to other regions. Also, the presence of key players in the region is considered a major driving factor. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest CAGR during the forecasted period owing to factors such as increasing healthcare awareness, rising medical tourism in countries like India, Japan, Malaysia and others, and the increasing incidence of dental problems.

Drivers vs Constraints

The factors that drive the growth of the market includes increasing popularity of cosmetic dentistry procedures, rising dental implant surgeries, rising number of people suffering from periodontal disease, increasing awareness and concern about oral hygiene, increasing geriatric population and rise in disposable income which has led to increasing healthcare expenditures. High cost of premium dental implants, limited number of implantologists, unfavourable reimbursement policies, and high risk of tooth loss associated with dental bridges are some of the factors that can hamper the growth of the market.

Industry Trends and Updates

In March 2018, Dentsply Sirona Inc. acquired OraMetrix. OraMetrix is a provider of 3-D technology solutions and CAD platform for dental professionals. The acquisition aims to enhance the orthopedic offering solution of Dentsply Sirona Inc. In December 2017, the Straumann Group acquired Same Day Solutions (SDS) which is a Portugal-based dental implants, biomaterials and whitening products distributor. The purpose of the acquisition was to enlarge the company’s customer base and add additional sales power to its team

This post was originally published on Info Street Wire