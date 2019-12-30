Dental Surgical Equipment Market An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market 2020

The global Dental Surgical Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020. The business intelligence study of the Dental Surgical Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units).

In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Dental Surgical Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Each market player encompassed in the Dental Surgical Equipment Market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Dental Surgical Equipment Market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

What insights readers can gather from the Dental Surgical Equipment Market report?

Learn the behavior pattern of every Dental Surgical Equipment Market player – product launches, expansions, collaborations and acquisitions in the market currently

Examine and study the progress outlook of the global Dental Surgical Equipment landscape, which includes, revenue, production & consumption and historical & forecast

Understand important drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends (DROT Analysis)

Important trends, such as carbon footprint, R&D developments, prototype technologies, and globalization

The Dental Surgical Equipment Market report answers the following queries:

Which players hold the significant Dental Surgical Equipment Market share and why?

What strategies are the Dental Surgical Equipment Market players forming to gain a competitive edge?

Why region is expected to lead the global Dental Surgical Equipment Market?

What factors are negatively affecting the Dental Surgical Equipment Market growth?

What will be the value of the global Dental Surgical Equipment Market by the end of 2029?

Competitive Landscape

Increasing incorporation of technology for dental surgeries is a bellwether of its increasing role for treatment of serious dental problems. Recently, a periodontist based in Minnesota, U.S., has introduced customized dental implant with the help of advanced guided implant technology.

Using this technology, the periodontist creates customized guides to deposit implants in the most ideal location in the mouth. This guided technology can be used to repair individual teeth or entire set of missing teeth, to result in success and permanence of dental implants.

In terms of working of this technology, guided implant software application integrates cone beam CT scanners with 3D technology to synthesize physical guides that are custom-made for each patient’s mouth. Following this, a panoramic CBCT scanner captures detailed 3D images of the oral cavity. The 3D images are uploaded on the guided implant software to digitally plan accurate position where implants should be deposited within the jaw.

This guided implant technology specifies the exact position, angle, and depth to deposit the implant for long-lasting results.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Key Trends

Spurt in demand for cosmetic dentistry among individuals of various age groups to enhance looks is a key factor for demand within dental surgical equipment market. Rising disposable incomes and excessive spending on cosmetic procedures for looks and appearance have led to surge in demand for cosmetic dentistry. Changing eating habits resulting in loss of tooth at a young age also requires cosmetic dentistry to fix such issues.

Cosmetic dentistry comprises tooth whitening, reshaping, bonding, bridging, gum lifts, implants, straightening, and bite reclamation that are employed depending on the need and type of correction desired.

Natural flaws in tooth alignment, bite misalignment, crooked teeth, and crowded teeth are some dental issues that are under scope of cosmetic dentistry. Such corrections require surgical treatment to either fix the issue completely or partially. This, indirectly fuels growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Conversely, high cost associated with dental surgical procedures limits their demand. This is a bottleneck for the growth of dental surgical equipment market.

Dental Surgical Equipment Market – Regional Outlook

The global market for dental surgical equipment is spread over North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Europe, among them, stood as the leading region in the recent past due to rise in geriatric population and increasing government expenditure for oral and dental health. Rising demand for cosmetic dentistry is another key factor behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Europe.

Rising disposable income and rapid spending on cosmetic dentistry in emerging economies are likely to serve as key factors behind growth of dental surgical equipment market in Asia Pacific.

