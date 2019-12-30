Digital Dental Impressions Market Global Analysis and Latest Study Report 2019 – 2029

Digital dental impressions making is one form of restorative dentistry which is one form of relatively recent developed concept in the millennia-old history of dental restoration. The process of digital dental impressions helps to eliminate the most critical steps involved during teeth fabrication. In the process of fabrication, digital dental impressions helps in precisely fitting both fixed and removable dental prostheses. Digital dental impressions capture an accurate impression of both prepared and unprepared teeth, implants, ridges and intraoral defects. Key manufacturers are employing newer technologies allowing wide usage of intra oral and extra oral devices, 3D Face scanners and Cone Beam Computed Tomography. Therefore, digital dental impressions usage in dental implants are indeed a welcome development. The global digital dental impressions market is segmented on the basis of product type and end user.

On the basis of Product types, the Digital Dental Impressions market is segmented into:

Digital Dental Impression Devices

Intra-oral Devices

Extra-oral Devices

3D Face Scanners

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT)

Process Softwares

Computer-Assisted-design/Computer-Assisted Manufacturing (CAD/CAM) Prosthetic Software

Implant Software

Accessories and Consumables

On the basis of Technology, the Digital Dental Impressions market is segmented into:

Video Scanning Technology

Photo Scanning Technology

On the basis of end users, the Digital Dental Impressions market is segmented into:

Dental Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

Forensic Laboratories

Global digital dental impressions market is majorly driven by the increase in the incidences of dental diseases and associated complications. Other factors that drive the digital dental impressions market include health related awareness amongst population on oral care, quick adoption to advanced technology, government healthcare programs and trainings, improving living conditions, demand for dental implants, and cosmetic surgeries. However, strong healthcare regulations such as exposure to harmful radiation (e.g., X-ray exposure) in certain countries will help to propel the growth for the digital dental impressions market.

Furthermore, global increase in number of dentists and other dental professionals, supporting the usage of digital dental impressions devices are expected to fuel the growth of digital dental impressions market. However, the high cost incurred in the installation and procurement of digital dental impressions devices and lack of skilled l professionals who expertise in digital dental impressions are anticipated to slow down the growth of the market in the forecast period. In addition, poor healthcare facilities and infrastructure in poor and low economic countries will impede growth digital dental impressions market over the forecast period.

The digital dental impressions across the globe will witness growth due to many factors which includes technological advancements in intraoral plate scanning, increase in geriatric populations, rise and awareness in disposable income in developing nations, demand of cosmetic dentistry, and need for improved digital dental impressions devices. Moreover key manufacturers are focused to provide new and innovative digital dental impressions devices which will emit low radiations with better digital imaging. Furthermore, entering of new players into dental imaging is expected to create a healthy competitive environment in the global digital dental impressions market during the forecast period.

Globally, the North America digital dental impressions market which includes the U.S. and Canada collectively will contribute largest dental and oral diseases. In addition, the launch of novel dental plate scanners mostly in the US will also contribute to growth of the global digital dental impressions market. After North America, European region is anticipated to have second largest market share in digital dental impressions market due to its sophisticated healthcare infrastructure presence. Japan with its developed economy and healthcare infrastructure will be lucrative player for digital dental impressions market. Asia Pacific (excluding Japan) is expected to be the fastest growing in the digital dental impressions market during the forecast period.

This is due to the increasing awareness amongst the population on various dental related complexities and their treatment, improved living conditions, and better health care infrastructure. Moreover, growing both demographically and economically, India and China are expected to lead the digital dental impressions market in Asia. Furthermore, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to show considerable growth for the digital dental impressions market in the near future.

Some of the Key manufacturers operating in the global digital dental impressions market include

DENTSPLY Sirona

Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

3M Company

Ivoclar Vivadent AG

GC Corporation Inc

Danaher Corporation

Ultradent Products Inc

Zhermack SpA

VOCO GmbH and Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG.

These key manufacturers are adopting sophisticated techniques for the development of digital dental impressions devices which will help them for product expansion and offerings, strengthen their geographical presence, and gain strong market share.

