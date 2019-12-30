Endothelin Receptor Antagonist Market Growth Analysis By Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Application Forecast 2019 – 2029

Endothelins comprise a group of three peptides; ET-1, ET-2 and ET-3 with potent properties. Endothelin is produced in the layer of cells that are present in heart and blood vessels. The presence of endothelin in the blood can lead to blood vessels to constrict, this often leads to high blood pressure, pulmonary hypertension and more. With clinical assessments it is confirmed that people with pulmonary hypertension the body produces a greater number of endothelin. Endothelin receptor antagonist is used to reduce the amount of endothelin present in the blood vessel. Elevated level of endothelin can also cause cardiac difficulties by reducing coronary flow. There are difficult conditions present that leads to hepatotoxicity which represents a major concern with the consumption of endothelin receptor antagonist.

The global market for endothelin receptor antagonist is expected to observe new entrants, the main growth factors include cases that are reportedly growing at a significant rate, the primary indication being pulmonary hypertension which is addressed mostly in developed economies. The right treatment choice for such indication is an influencing factor for the adoptions of endothelin receptor antagonist. Clinical research conducted by research institutes has identified the excess presence of endothelin can lead to more harmful health conditions.

But in contrast to this the consumption of endothelin receptor antagonist can also lead liver problems which somehow affects the market by decreasing the adoption rate for endothelin receptor antagonist in response of pulmonary hypertension. Investigation and research over new and best form of medication is present, the developments for endothelin receptor antagonist in research phase plays an important role in expanding the market. The adoption of endothelin receptor antagonist is significant in terms of target drug development and big scale manufacturing, also major companies have their range of products in clinical phases. Massive investments from the pharmaceutical businesses will allow more number of research with expanded therapeutic line for endothelin receptor antagonist.

As the presence of generic drugs in new age endothelin receptor antagonist limit the market revenue due to reference pricing. Most of the products are distributed through prescriptions. Distribution network of such endothelin receptor antagonist controls the entire market structure and channel a predictable growth

The global market for endothelin receptor antagonist is segmented on the basis of drug type, distribution channel and geography:

Endothelin receptor antagonist market segment by drug type

Ambrisentan

Bosentan

Macitentan

Endothelin receptor antagonist market segment by distribution channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Mail Order Pharmacy

The global endothelin receptor antagonist market is segmented by drug type, end user and geography. Based on drug type, the global endothelin receptor antagonist market is segmented into ambrisentan, bosentan and macitentan. Bosentan is primarily used for pulmonary arterial hypertension and is considerably the leading drug type in endothelin receptor antagonist market in terms of revenue.

The primary indication for endothelin receptor antagonist is pulmonary arterial hypertension. Though, the drug interaction data for each type is limited in research field. Preclinical studies have shown combination drugs to effective in animal models. There are drugs present in the clinical phase of drug discovery, launch of new age drugs would expand the current market structure of endothelin receptor antagonist.

On the basis of geography, global endothelin receptor antagonist market is segmented into seven significant regions viz. North America, Latin America, South Asia, East Asia, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Oceania. North America is the biggest market in terms of revenue for endothelin receptor antagonist, the scenario is due to the progressive investments for research and suitable availability of quality facilities involved in the development of endothelin receptor antagonist. The considerably high drug cost in the region is also highly responsible for the maximum market share in terms of revenue.

Though, regions like Europe and North America is leading the endothelin receptor antagonist market in terms of value but the volume concentration can differ as developing regions present in East Asia, South Asia and Latin America provides generic version of the drugs at an affordable price range. Middle East and Africa is the least attractive market for endothelin receptor antagonist, there is no significant investment taking place in terms of endothelin receptor antagonist.

The market for endothelin receptor antagonist consists of players involved in branded and generic offerings. Some of the key players operating in the endothelin receptor antagonist market include

Gilead Sciences Inc.

Glaxosmithkline Inc.

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Actavis Pharma Inc.

