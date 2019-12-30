Inside Story of Lobster Market to witness Huge Growth

AMA recently published a detailed study of over 180+ pages in its database on ‘Lobster’ market covering important market facts and key development scenario that are shaping the market. The study not just provides market size break-up by revenue and volume* for potential countries and business segments but also commentary on trending factors, growth drivers. Some of the profiled players from the coverage included in the study are Boston Lobster Company (United States),Clearwater Seafoods (Canada),East Coast Seafood Inc. (United States),Supreme Lobster (United States),Tangier Lobster Company Limited. (Canada),Garbo Lobster (United States),The Lobster Co. (The Lobster Co.),Pescafina (Spain),Riverside Lobster International Inc. (Canada),Yankee Lobster Company (United States)

Lobster, highly prized seafood, is a shellfish variety used as food materials. Seafood is rich in protein and considered to be one of the main ingredients for overall physical growth. Lobsters, being high in protein, have various health benefits. Owing to rising demand of seafood products, number of restaurants offering lobster is increasing which is driving the global lobster market. Large amount of lobsters are being consumed through restaurants and retailer contribution to lobster market is still meager. High prices of lobsters make it one of the economically important commodities. Due to which, various technological advancements are going on to ensure that stock remains intact and many efforts are taken to ensure it reaches to consumer in better condition.

Market Segmentation

by Type (Japanese lobster, South African west coast lobster, Mozambique lobster, Chilean lobster, Maine Lobster, Blue lobster, Norway lobster, Others), Application (Foodservice, Retail), Weight (0.5 lb – 0.75 lb, 0.76 lb – 3 lb, More than 3lb)

What’s Trending in Market?

Product Globalization and Online Sales Growth

New tools that assist in climate change effects and aid fisheries management

Up-gradations in Fishing Techniques and Supply Chain

Growth Drivers: Rise in Demand for Seafood Products

Rising Aquaculture Activities and Lobster Production

Increasing Awareness about Numerous Health Benefits of Lobster

What Challenges Industry Wants to Overcome: Seasonal availability led to a rise in prices

Geographically Concentrated Availability of Lobster

Traditional Food Habits may Hamper The Global Lobster Market Growth

Lobster Landing will have adverse impact on oceansâ€™ biological productivity and activities

Climate Change has Led to Rise in CO2 emission

Rising Ocean Pollution

Country Level Break-up includes:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Switzerland, Nordic, Others)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, Taiwan, South Korea, Middle East & Africa, Others)

Global Lobster Market Table of Content

Chapter 1 Introduction of Global Lobster Market

Global Lobster Market Summary

Global Lobster Market Overview

Market Drivers

Market Tends

Restraints

Opportunities

Challenges

Major Objectives of Global Lobster Market Study

Research Methodology

Chapter 2 Global Lobster Market Segments

Market Size by Type

Market Size by Application

Market size by Distributers

Market size by Regions (Germany, United States, Canada, France, United Kingdom, China, Japan, India and many more)

Market size by Capacity

Chapter 3 Global Lobster Market Factor Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Chapter 4 Global Lobster Market Company Profile

Chapter 5 Global Lobster Market Methodology and Data Source

