Marine Engines Market to Experience Significant Growth During the Forecast Period 2017-2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Marine Engines Market is accounted for $12.91 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $18.55 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as increase in maritime tourism, growth in shipbuilding activities and rising usage of environment friendly LNG-fueled engines are favoring the market. However, strict environmental regulations coming into effect are hampering the market. Moreover, increasing demand for dual-fuel engines will provide ample opportunities for growth of the market.

Marine engines are used to provide power to marine vehicles like ships, submarines and boats. They are the engines which are installed in the marine vehicles. These engines consist of different components including crankshaft, liner, pistons, bedplate and head. They are constructed with corrosion inhibiting materials and their seals & bearings are especially designed for sea operating environment. Marine vehicles can be either commercial, defense or for personal use.

By Vessel, Commercial Vessel acquired significant share during forecast period due to rise in the international seaborne trade. The Bulk carriers in Commercial Vessels are used to transport loose dry cargoes such as ore, grains and cement. Based on Geography, Asia Pacific dominated the market growth due to increase in seaborne trade, rise in defense spending and flourishing shipbuilding industry.

Some of the key players in this market include Anglo Belgian Corporation, Dolphin Engines, Calcutt Boats Ltd, Caterpillar Marine Power Systems, Daihatsu Diesel Pro, Deutz Ag, GMT, IHI Corporation Ltd., Jason Engineering As, Scania, SIA Rigas Dizelis DG, STX Engine, GE Transportation, Cummins Inc. and Rolls-Royce Power Systems AG.

Power range Covered:

• Above 20,000 HP

• 10,001–20,000 HP

• 5,001–10,000 HP

• 1,001–5,000 HP

• Up to 1,000 HP

Fuels Covered:

• Heavy Fuel Oil

• Intermediate Fuel Oil

• Marine Diesel Oil (MDO)

• Gasoline

• Gas Turbine

• Marine Gas Oil (MGO)

• Hybrid

• Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)

• Other Fuels

Types Covered:

• Two-Stroke

• Four-Stroke

• Other Types

Vessels Covered:

• Commercial Vessel

• Inland Water Ways

• Offshore Support Vessel

• Other Vessels

Ship Types Covered:

• Cargo

• Passenger Ship

Engines Covered:

• Propulsion Engine

• Auxiliary Engine

• Generator Drive Engines

• Diesel Electric Engine

• Other Engines

Uses Covered:

• Crew Vessel

• StandBy & Rescue Vessel

• Other Uses

Technologies Covered:

• Low Speed

• Medium Speed

• High Speed

Applications Covered:

• Commercial Vessels

• Offshore Vessels

• Recreational

• Navy

• Inland Waterways Vessels

• Tanker

• Special Carriers

• Pure Car Carrier

• Product Carrier

• Reefer

• Other Applications

Regions Covered:

• North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

