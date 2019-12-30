Medical Imaging Information System Market Expansion to be Persistent during 2025

A medical imaging information system is a software used for the management of medical imagery and associated data.This system is particularly useful for tracking radiology imaging orders and billing information. The global medical imaging information system market will reach 1074.47 million USD by 2025 from 752 million USD in 2018 at a CAGR of 5.23% during the period.

Growth by Region

North America has been leading the market owing to advanced medical and healthcare infrastructure and adequate number of skilled labors. Asia – Pacific will be fastest growing region due to growth in the R&D investments and number of diagnostic imaging procedures.

Drivers vs Constraints

The need for efficient management of medical imagery and associated information has fueled the demand for medical imaging information system. However, lack of skilled professionals is a major restraint for this market.

Industry Trends and Updates

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are being integrated in Medical Imaging.

NeuroLogica, a leader in medical imaging technology, announced that Florida Hospital added the BodyTomElite, the newly upgraded, portable, 32-slice computed tomography scanner, to their brachytherapy suite.

