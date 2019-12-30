Microarrays Market Development, Innovation, Opportunities and Growth to 2015 To 2021

Microarray technology helps to analyze gene expression through information contained within a genome. A microarray is a collection of many small DNA probes, which are arranged in a regular pattern. Microarrays help in gene discovery, disease diagnosis, toxicology research, and development of medicines. Spotted DNA arrays, affymetrix gene chips, and ink-jet microarrays are some of the types of microarrays. Based on modalities, the microarrays market can be segmented into DNA, tissue, protein, low complexity, and carbohydrate. DNA microarrays is the largest segment in the microarrays market. DNA microarrays include glass cDNA microarrays and in situIn situ oligonucleotide array format. Some of the advantages of cDNA microarrays include relatively-low cost and no need for specialized equipment for hybridization.

Based on application, the microarray market can be segmented into gene expression, drug discovery, screening and monitoring of patient data, genetics, cancer diagnostics and treatments, single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) analysis, agricultural biology, environmental control, proteomics, toxicogenomics, and microbial genotyping. Based on type, the DNA microarrays market can be segmented into oligonucleotide DNA microarrays (oDNA) and complementary DNA microarrays (cDNA). A DNA microarray is required for unhindered binding, no cross contamination, firm tethering, and using larger and DNA molecules. Some of the latest trends in DNA microarray development include glass arrays trends, agilent technology, amersham’s coating technology, and probe technology .

North America, followed by Europe, holds the largest market share for microarrays due to technological advancements, improved healthcare infrastructure, increasing research and development activities, usage of personalized medicines, government initiatives and rise in the incidences of cancer in this region. Asia is expected to witness high growth rates in the microarrays market in the next few years due to improving healthcare infrastructure, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rise in government spending, and increasing drug discovery and development activities in this region.

Increasing government spending, rise in research and development activities, need for early cancer detection, increasing healthcare expenditure, and diagnosis and large-scale DNA/gene chip initiatives are expected to drive the market for microarrays. In addition, adoption of personalized medicines, wide range of application areas, and technological advancements are expected to drive the market for microarrays. However, standardization in microarray data and lack of skilled professionals are some of the major factors restraining growth of the global microarrays market.

Growing population and economies in the developing countries such as India and China are expected to drive growth in the microarrays market in Asia. In addition, increasing number of clinical trials and drug discovery activities, technological advancements such as ChIP-on-chip, CGH, splice variants and microRNAs, broader application area of microarray, and government initiatives are expected to create new opportunities for the global microarrays market. Increasing number of mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and product launches are some of the latest trends in the global microarrays market. Some of the major companies operating in the global microarrays market are

Affymetrix Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Sequenom Inc.

Roche NimbleGen

Illumnia Inc. and Applied Microarrays.

Other companies operating in the global microarrays market are

bioM rieux SA

Discerna

Gyros AB

Luminex Corporation

NextGen Sciences PLC. and ProteoGenix.

Key geographies evaluated in this report are:

North America U.S Canada

Europe France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK Eastern Europe CIS

APAC China India Japan Australia Others

Latin America Argentina Brazil Others



Key features of this report

Drivers, restraints, and challenges shaping the Microarrays market dynamics

Latest innovations and key events in the industry

Analysis of business strategies of the top players

Microarrays market estimates and forecasts(2015 -2021)

