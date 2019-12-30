Network Infrastructure Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick during 2018 – 2026

Global Network Infrastructure Market was valued US$ 32 Bn in 2017 and is expected to reach 90 Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of 13.8 % during forecast period.

Global Network Infrastructure Market is a new type of structure used in most organization which is viewed as more dispersed, less hierarchical, and more flexible than other structures. Internal and external coordination as well as monitoring is done using network infrastructure.

Global Network infrastructure market is driven by increase in IP traffic, which drives the need for network technology containing routers and other high-performing network infrastructure. Additionally, growth in demand from industries like BFSI, retail, healthcare, research, and manufacturing, is driving the demand for network infrastructure, as access to data is very complicated in these industries

Network infrastructure is at the stage of transition due to increase in demand of mobile users and leading to increase in mobile traffic. Transition in the market is also raised as the unbalanced economy and uncertain condition associated to networks infrastructure, it is fetching new challenges and opportunities to infrastructure vendors.

In contrast to the privacy alarms and information security are some factors which is limiting the growth of market. There are major issues like complexities in the supplier market ecosystem to play a massive role in influencing demand for network infrastructures. Also, instances of data security gaps are stimulating the governing bodies to execute a series of regulations that are producing uncertainties in the market.

Low-end IP phones are distributed throughout the office in break rooms, lobbies, health clinic exam rooms, and perhaps conference rooms. These are single-line phones which typically are not used to receive calls from the PSTN, also they are not having PC Ethernet ports. As an alternative, they are used for calls internal to the office or outgoing calls. Being IP phones, they contribute in the paging, intercom, and display-based features frequently useful in a small office environment. Access to features, telephony interfaces, and calling plans can be controlled so that these phones are inhibiting from having access to outside lines.

Scope of Global Network Infrastructure Market:

Global Network Infrastructure Market by Type:

Networking Hardware

Networking Software

Network Services

Global Network Infrastructure Market by Service:

Network Optimization

Wireless Infrastructure

Unified Communications & Collaboration (UCC)

Contact Center Transformation

Managed Network services

Service Management Operations

Global Network Infrastructure Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Retail

Healthcare

Research

Manufacturing

Government

IT & Telecom

Utilities

Others

Global Network Infrastructure Market by Geography:

North America

Asia Pacific

Europe

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in GlobalÂ Network Infrastructure Market Includes:

Cisco

HPE/Aruba

Juniper

Huawei

Arista

VMware

Rivebed

Netscout

Extreme Networks

Dell/ EMC

A10 Networks

Arista Networks

Big Switch Networks

Extreme Networks SDN

HighPoint

NetCraftsmen

Netsyncnetwork

PCPlus Networks

Presidio

Virtual Armour