Paint Protection Film Market is Fast Approaching, Says Research

HTF Market Intelligence released a new research report of 100 pages on title 'Global Paint Protection Film Market Insights by Application, Product Type, Competitive Landscape & Regional Forecast 2025' with detailed analysis, forecast and strategies. The study covers key regions that includes North America Country (United States, Canada), South America, Asia Country (China, Japan, India, Korea), Europe Country (Germany, UK, France, Italy), Other Country (Middle East, Africa, GCC) and important players such as 3M Company (United States), Chemical Company (United States), Avery Denison (United States), XPEL Technologies (United States), Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain) (India), ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany), Argotec (Italy), Sharpline Converting Inc. (United States) etc.

Summary:

Scope of the Study

With increasing adverse effects of temperature on the electronics as well as other appliances, the durability of the electronic equipment decreases, thus the demand for paint protection films is rising over the last couple of decades. The paint protection films (PPF) are applied to the painted surfaces of aerospace, automotive, electronics, minor abrasives and many others. These films can be classified as a thin film made up of a thermoplastic urethane material. The market study is being classified by Type (PVC Type Paint Protection Film, PU Type Paint Protection Film and TPU Type Paint Protection Film), by Application (Automotive, Electrical &Electronics, Aerospace &Defense and Others) and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico) .

3M Company (United States), Chemical Company (United States), Avery Denison (United States), XPEL Technologies (United States), Solar Gard (Saint-Gobain) (India), ORAFOL Europe GmbH (Germany), Argotec (Italy), Sharpline Converting Inc. (United States), Hexis Graphics (Hexis SA) (France) and PremiumShield (United Kingdom) are some of the key players profiled in the study. Additionally, the Vendors which are also part of the research are Lubrizol (United States), Eastman Performance Films, LLC (SunTek Films) (United States), Topaz Paints (New Zealand) and Premier Protective Films International (United States).

Market Drivers:

Robust Business Growth in the Global Automobile Industry led to Increasing Prevalence Paint Protective Filming

Re-emergence of Protective Coatings for Increasing Durability of Electronic Products

Market Trend:

Introduction to UV Curable Paint Coating Leading to Surged Demand

Rising Adoption of Paint Protection Coating in Aerospace Industry

Restraints:

Comparatively Less Durable than the Ceramic Coating as PPFs might loss Color and Turn Yellowish Hue

Unable to Repair Major Damages, Coating Replacement is Required

Opportunities:

Increasing Prevalence of Teflon Paint Protective Coatings in Manufacturing Industry and Introduction to Pant Protection Films for Watches, Smartphones and Others

Market Leaders and their expansionary development strategies

On November 28th, 2018, a global paint protection films provider “Eastman Chemical Company” established a new isobutyric acid manufacturing facility at its Kingsport, Tennessee site, and started the production in the first week of December 2018. The new facility, when added to the Longview, Texas site isobutyric acid manufacturing facility, doubles Eastman’s production capacity.

Key Target Audience:

Paint Protection Film Manufacturers

Paint Protection Film Distributors and Traders

Automobile Industry

Electronics Parts Manufacturers

Aerospace Manufacturers

Private Industry Associations

Government Agencies

Others

