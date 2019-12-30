Sales Revenue in the Sound Reception System Market research to Register a Stellar CAGR During 2018 to 2028

Sound Reception System Market: Introduction

Sound reception systems are electronic acoustical navigational aids which enable the ship’s crew to hear audio signals generated from outside an enclosed bridge. The sound reception system is installed to look-out as required by the International Regulations for Preventing Collisions at Sea, 1972 standards. As an option, sound reception systems can also be installed on vessels lacking fully enclosed bridges. Speakers and sound amplifiers are installed in the wheelhouse and usually, four water resistant microphones connected to the system are installed outside. The output sound levels are controlled by the Whistle Systems and PAGA.

Sound Reception System Market: Drivers and Challenges

The reliability of a sound reception system generates significant demand for installation on ships with a totally enclosed bridge. Also, the rising requirement of personnel and navigational safety results in increasing integration of sound reception systems. Innovations, such as installation of local audio monitors and controllers for early detection of oncoming vessels, make the sound reception system safer and increases its demand. These are some factors driving the global market for sound reception systems.

Also, company development and increase in revenue generation is estimated to enable growth in the global sound reception system market. Qualities, such as automation of sound reception and distribution of control functions drive the growth of the sound reception system market. Moreover, in case any part of the sound reception system fails, the backup speaker can continue to operate and the personnel manning the speakers and the amplifier can be warned of the oncoming vessel, as the control tasks are distributed among various local process controllers. Such factors are expected to propel the global sound reception system market to greater heights.

However, the high power consumption and expensive maintenance and operational services are expected to challenge the growth of the global sound reception system market. Sound reception systems are designed on the basis of their naval applications.

This customization requires a lot of planning and it is time consuming. This factor too challenges the growth of the global sound reception system market. The manufacturers have to adhere to stringent naval bylaws while developing such sound reception systems, which is another factor hindering the growth of the global sound reception system market. Further, continuous updates made to the naval regulations in various countries are expected to challenge the growth of the global sound reception system market. Yet, the sound reception system market is anticipated to register continuous growth as drivers will offset the negative impact.

Global Sound Reception System: Market Segmentation

On the basis of industry, the global Sound Reception System market has been segmented as:

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverage

Power

Automotive

Waste and Water Management

Other

On the basis of architecture, the global Sound Reception System market has been segmented as:

Engineering workstation

Operating station

Process control unit

On the basis of constituents, the global Sound Reception System market has been segmented as:

Speaker

Amplifier

Microphones

Sound Reception System Market: Regional Overview

Governments and manufacturers in North America are making huge investments to procure efficient sound reception systems. Moreover, the naval personnel safety standards set by the government, compels ‘sailor companies’ to integrate sound reception systems into their vessels. These factors have enabled North America to register the highest market share. However, with the increasing number of import and export firms in Asia Pacific economies, such as India and China, together with safety standards established by the governments, the region is expected to register the highest growth in the sound reception system market, by the end of the forecast period.

Global Sound Reception System Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global voyage data recorder market identified across the value chain include:

Jotron AS

Kongsberg Maritime

Zenitel

Mackay Communications, Inc.

Omega Integration

H. Brennan

PacAtlantic

Brief Approach to Research

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.

