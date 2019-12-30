Sales Scenario of Flavored and Functional Water Market to Remain Positive Through 2019

Persistence Market Research recently published a global market research report on flavored and functional water market, considering a six-year forecast period – 2013 to 2019. While 2012 is taken as the base year for the report data, it extensively analyzes the growth prospects of the market over the mentioned forecast period. The report begins with an overview of the global flavored and functional water market, market size, revenues, growth rates, and forecast period. This part of the report offers a brief idea about what has been covered in the entire report. The report covers in-depth analysis of the global flavored and functional water market, by product segment (flavored water and functional water) for a six-year forecast period from 2013 to 2019.

In the first section, the report throws light on the current market dynamics including the key drivers favoring the market growth, restraints that may pose challenges to the market growth, recent trends that are likely to impact the market, and latest developments in the world of flavored and functional water, have been captured throughout the report in industry overview section. While this section helps to understand the supporting and impeding factors associated with the market for flavored and functional water, it also illustrates the biggest trends and opportunities that can potentially offer lucrative growth prospects.

The global flavored and functional water market report includes historical and forecasted market sizes (2013-2019) of the major countries in each of the four geographical regions – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and RoW, in terms of value. North America covers the scenario in the U.S., whereas Europe region covers the scenario in the U.K., Germany, Italy and France. Asia Pacific region highlights the flavored and functional water market in Japan, India, and China. The regional analysis provides valuable insights into the key regional markets and the opportunities and challenges they present, along with the expected individual revenue shares.

The next section of the report includes the competitive scenario of the global flavored and functional water market. It profiles all the key players competing in the market on the basis of their geographical presence and number of brands they offer in the flavored and functional water market. It also includes the positioning of major markets (countries) on the basis of their per capita expenditure on flavored and functional water and expected growth rates.

To deduce the global flavored and functional water market size, the report considers various aspects based on secondary research. Furthermore, key data points such as region-wise split and market split by product type, vehicle type, and distribution channel; and qualitative inputs from primary respondents have been incorporated to arrive at appropriate market estimates. The forecast presented in the report assesses the total revenue generated and expected revenue contribution in the global flavored and functional water market.

The report begins with sizing the market in terms of value and volume for the base year, which forms the basis for forecasting how the market is anticipated to take shape in the near future. Given the characteristics of the market, gathered data is triangulated via different analysis based on supply side and demand side drivers and other key dynamics of the global flavored and functional water market. To develop the market forecast, Persistence Market Research has also conducted a factor analysis to understand the impact of various forces/factors on the target market. The report provides forecasts not only in terms of CAGR but also presents a detailed analysis based on key parameters such as Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth to understand market predictability and to identify the right opportunities.

Another key feature of this report is an analysis of the global flavored and functional water market and the corresponding revenue forecast in terms of absolute dollar opportunity, usually overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical in assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales perspective in the global flavored and functional water market. Further, to understand key segments in terms of their growth and overall global flavored and functional water market performance, Persistence Market Research has developed a market attractiveness index to help providers identify existing market opportunities in the global flavored and functional water market.

