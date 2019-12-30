Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market – Outlook, Size, Share & Forecast 2018 To 2025

Stable isotope labeled compounds are used in several chemical and biochemical systems. They are used to track passage of other isotopes in the same element. They replace specific atoms by their isotope through metabolic reaction. Isotopes used in stable compounds can be easily detected through their vibrational mode, mass and radioactive decay. Most common stable isotopes used today are 15N, 13C, and 2H. Drug metabolism scientists and toxicologists have been using stable isotope labeled compounds to gain better understanding of drugs’ disposition and their potential role in target organ toxicities.The increased research in biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies along with rising investments in the sector is one of the major factors driving the growth of stable isotope-labeled compounds market. Rising cancer prevalence and growing research in proteomics are the other major factors facilitating the growth of this market.

However, higher cost is expected to affect the stable isotope labelled compounds market. In spite of this, growing need of high quality stable compounds in research, diagnostic centers and hospitals are expected to drive the regulatory transition, aiding further growth of stable isotope labeled compound during the forecast period.Global stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, and region.

On the basis of type, the stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into deuterium, carbon-13, oxygen-18, nitrogen-15, and others. On the basis of application, the stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into clinical diagnostics, industrial, research, and others. The research application segment can be further bifurcated into pharmaceutical research, environmental and ecological research, biomedical research, and agricultural research.

On the basis of end user, the stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic and research institutes, and hospital and diagnostic center. On the basis of region, the stable isotope labeled compounds market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Amongst all, North America is expected to be the most lucrative stable isotope labeled compounds market owing to growing technological advancements in nutrition and metabolic research, support from U.S. isotope production and distribution program fund and strong nuclear industry in the region.

Key players operating in stable isotope labeled compounds market include Taiyo Nipon Sanso Corp, Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Inc., Rotem Industries Israel Ltd, Merck KGaA, Perkinelmer Inc., Urenco Ltd, Alsachim, Isosciences, LLC., Trace Sciences International, Nordion Inc., Medical Isotopes, Inc., and Omicron Biochemicals, Inc.

